VENICE | When the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court on the Dobbs case was leaked last month, effectively overturning five decades of unlimited access to abortion, the Diocese of Venice vowed to redouble efforts to help moms who are facing unexpected pregnancies.
In a statement released after the Supreme Court ruling June 24, 2022, Bishop Frank J. Dewane said, “Of course, legal protection must be accompanied by more care for mothers and their children. The Catholic Church, and the Diocese of Venice, stand ready to help mothers in need. Pregnant women are not alone.”
The statement added, “Parishes in the Diocese of Venice have redoubled their efforts to accompany women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, offering them loving and compassionate care.”
Diocese of Venice Respect Life Director Jeanne Berdeaux said the Diocese and all the faithful “need to continue to Pray! – Educate! – and Act! – to promote a greater respect for all human life.”
Berdeaux said that all parishioners will want to learn about “Walking with Moms in Need,” a new program which educates Parish staff and the faithful where to send a pregnant woman in need (https://dioceseofvenice.org/walking-with-moms-in-need) with all resources available in both English and Spanish. There are 22 Pregnancy Help Centers and nine residential maternity and after-birth homes within the Diocese, standing ready to help. Importantly, with an expected increase for demand, there are many financial and volunteering opportunities available to support these Pregnancy Help Centers.
For decades, the Diocese of Venice has supported these Pregnancy Help Centers and will continue to do so. Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities in Venice is one of the programs in the Diocese that supports single mothers and their children, providing not just housing and material needs, but valuable counseling and education.
Berdeaux also stressed the need for the faithful to learn about the support after abortion outreach in the Diocese called Project Rachel. This program is a confidential service where any woman or man who is hurting from an abortion can seek help and find hope and healing. Again, this service is available in both English and Spanish.
Berdeaux said our prayers need to be focused, so that more pregnant women in need will learn that they can receive help from Pregnancy Help Centers and the Catholic Church; that women and men who have been involved in abortion decisions will learn that they can receive help from Project Rachel to deal with their decision and find hope and healing; and that those who are angered by the Dobbs decision will learn that abortion is not the answer to an unexpected pregnancy.
“Many people still don’t understand Catholic teaching on abortion and the sanctity of human life,” Berdeaux said. “There are many resources available to help them learn the truth beginning with the Catechism of the Catholic Church and on our Diocesan website www.dioceseofvenice.org/respectlife.”
In the Diocesan statement, it points out that: “In God’s eyes, all human life is sacred, from conception to natural death; this is the teaching of the Catholic Church.”
As the Diocesan statement concludes, we are reminded: “Let us all continue to pray for the end to abortion, and the end to taking the lives of an entire category of human beings, the preborn.”
Where to volunteer, donate or refer a mom in need of services
Pregnancy help centers — Diocese of Venice:
Palmetto – North River Care Pregnancy Center, https://www.northrivercare.org, 941-729-9004
Bradenton — CareNet Manasota Pregnancy Center, https://carenetmanasota.com, 941-751-1966
Sarasota – MyChoice Pregnancy Center, http://www.mychoicepregnancycenter.com, 941-351-3007; Community Pregnancy Clinics, https://communitypregnancyclinic.com/- 941-260-5427; Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center -https://www.sarasotapregnancy.com, 941-330-2273
Venice/North Port/Port Charlotte – Pregnancy Solutions, https://pregnancysolutions.org, 941-408-7100 (Venice), 941-257-8270 (North Port), 941-883-6346
Fort Myers — Community Pregnancy Clinics, https://communitypregnancyclinic.com, 239-689-1543; Verity Pregnancy and Medical Resource Center, http://www.veritypmc.com, 239-433-1929; Pregnancy Resource Center, https://www.prcnaples.org, 239-990-8186
Naples – Pregnancy Resource Center, https://www.prcnaples.org, 239-280-5523; Community Pregnancy Clinics (two locations), https://communitypregnancyclinic.com, 239-262-6381 or 239-778-8282
Immokalee – Immokalee Pregnancy Center, https://www.immokaleepregnancy.com, 239-657-2016
Avon Park/Wauchula/Sebring/Lake Placid – Choices Family Resource Centers, https://choicesfrc.com, 863-453-0307
Residential facilities — Diocese of Venice:
Bradenton, Sarasota and Englewood — Solve, 941-748-0094, www.solvehomes.org
Venice — Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., 941-485-6264, www.catholiccharitiesdov.org
Fort Myers — Our Mother’s Home of Southwest Florida, 239-267-4663, ourmothershome.com
Cape Coral — Thrive, 239-242-7238, www.thriveswfl.org
Naples — Sunlight Home, 239-352-0251, sunlighthome.org
Naples — Providence House, 239-692-8779, providencehousenaples.org
Material Needs: Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center, 941-485-1776, vapcc.org
Volunteer to help moms and their babies
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., is looking for volunteers to assist in helping moms and their babies in Venice. Our Mother’s House has provided transitional housing to homeless mothers and their children since 1987. The program’s mission is to offer single mothers and their preschool-age children a safe and secure environment to achieve increased self-sufficiency through education, vocational training, and personal growth. Volunteers are needed for assistance with childcare, maintenance, fundraising, and administration. To inquire about volunteering, please call 941-485-6264 or email Joyce Scott at joyce.scott@catholiccharitiesdv.org.
Adoption services available
Catholic Charities Adoption Services is a state-wide agency that provides counseling to birth parents, and provisions or resources to meet the needs of birth parents considering adoption planning. If you or a loved one would like to learn more, call Joan Pierse at 941-355-4680.
Help pregnant moms in need
If you would like to help pregnant women in need financially, consider giving to the Pennies for Babies Fund. Send checks (not cash) to Catholic Charities Pennies for Babies Fund, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285. All donations go directly to rent, utilities and special needs of pregnant moms who choose to parent their child.
Support after abortion Project Rachel outreach
Many women who choose abortion might realize they made the wrong choice and face a lifetime of regret. Even if they confess this sin to a priest, they often find it difficult to accept God’s forgiveness and forgive themselves. Project Rachel is the Catholic Church’s program to help women and men come to terms with an abortion decision and find the hope and healing they need. For confidential help, call 941-412-5860 or email project.rachel@dioceseofvenice.org.
Men’s Support after Abortion Program
Men, you are not alone. While one out of four women will have an abortion by age 45, men are involved too. According to a national survey, 71% of men said they had an adverse effect after abortion. If you are a man affected by an abortion decision, you are invited to participate in a confidential and free healing series for men. It will be led by Father Mark Harris, of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Naples, and Nathan Misirian, of Support After Abortion. To learn more about the program, when it will be scheduled or to register for the virtual sessions, call 941-412-5860 or email project.rachel@dioceseofvenice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.