ORLANDO | In honor of priests — diocesan, religious and retired — the Florida Catholic offers profiles of those celebrating anniversaries in 2022. This year, the Venice Diocese celebrates three priests marking 50 years and three priests marking 25 years.
50 YEARS
Father David M. Foley
Although retired since 2002, Father David M. Foley still spends his days helping Father Tim Navin, pastor of San Marco Parish in Marco Island and Holy Family Mission in Everglades City.
But there are some things the golden jubilarian said he no longer does.
“I used to jog a lot, but those days are in the rearview mirror,” said the 82-year-old.
After his retirement two decades ago, Father Foley called Florida his home. “I enjoy the weather here,” he said. “It’s perpetually summer.”
Along with assisting at San Marco, he collects shells on the beach and makes rosaries. He also works on the garden area at Holy Family Mission.
Coincidentally, Father Foley’s introduction to the priesthood came when he was a young man Somerville, Massachusetts, and noticed a priest doing yardwork.
“I had always kind of admired one of the priest’s cutting the grass.”
After reading an ad in The Pilot, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of Boston, Father Foley contacted the vocation department and began his journey towards priesthood. He attended Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers Seminary in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and then the Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
On May 20, 1972, Father Foley was ordained by Bishop Carroll Dozier in Bartlett, Tennessee.
He had worked at numerous parishes across the Volunteer State, including as parochial vicar at three in Memphis — Sacred Heart, Our Lady of Sorrows, and St. Louis. As pastor, he served at Holy Angles Parish in Dyersburg, St. Jude Parish in Selmer, St. Mary Parish in Bolivar, St. William Parish in Millington, St. Alphonsus Parish in Covington, Ave Maria Parish in Ripley, and St. Theresa Parish back in Memphis. He served on Memphis’ Diocesan Priest Council and Diocesan Priest Personnel Board.
When asked what advice he would give young men entering the priesthood, Father Foley said they should give it a try. His vocation and trust in God gave him in the opportunity to work in small towns where residents worked together “in a common cause, to serve their world and community.” He had worked at mental hospitals and even met St. Teresa of Calcutta. He said caring for the infirmed at hospital stations and nursing homes has always been his proudest moments.
“Every little bit of help is needed and appreciated at the same time,” he said, adding his advice for all is to “take one day at a time. I encourage people to pray for peace.”
Msgr. Joseph Stearns
Msgr. Joseph Stearns was born in 1945 in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Peter and Pauline Cote Stearns. But he spent much of his life living in Miami. Msgr. Stearns recalled how he thanked his father for two things: marrying his mother and moving to Miami.
It was the move to Florida that brought Msgr. Stearns to hear the call of God. With the persistence of family, Msgr. Stearns eventually entered Eymard Preparatory Seminary in Hyde Park, New Jersey. But he came back to the Sunshine State to earn a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
“During those years in the seminary, I really became involved (in the Church). My whole being became involved,” Msgr. Stearns recalled. “It was in the first two years that I really knew I had a vocation.”
For youths pondering entering the seminary, Msgr. Stearns suggested they don’t immediately disregard the thought. “Don’t say no to it. Just keep the (priest vocation) in your heart and see what happens.”
Msgr. Stearns was ordained May 20, 1972, by the late Archbishop Coleman Carroll of the Archdiocese of Miami, at St. Mary Cathedral in Miami. Since then, Msgr. Stearns has served in a variety of assignments across the southern part of the Sunshine State. His first assignment was at St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach, and he then served at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Miami Lakes. He served as parochial vicar of Little Flower Parish in Miami Lakes for four years, and then moved to Sacred Heart Parish in Homestead where he served for three years.
Before the Diocese of Venice was established in 1984, Msgr. Stearns was appointed pastor of St. Margaret Parish in Clewiston in 1982. He served there until 1990 before serving as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda where he served as pastor for five years. Msgr. Stearns was previously pastor of St. William Parish in Naples and before retiring while serving as pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish on Siesta Key. Along with parish assignments, he served as diocesan director of vocations for the Diocese of Venice for seven years.
A memory Msgr. Stearns recalled of his vocation concerned his goal to learn to speak Spanish, which can be an important gift while ministering in South Florida. He recalled an evening when he was working in at a children’s hospital in Coral Gables. He saw a woman from Colombia who was rocking a child’s body. She was distraught, as she cradled the child who had died, and Msgr. Stearns had tried to console her despite not knowing how to speak Spanish.
From then on, Msgr. Stearns made it his mission to learn Spanish. The next day he began an intensive course.
Retired now, Msgr. Stearns enjoys gardening. “I like to cook but I don’t like to use the dry herbs. I like the fresh herbs. (Gardening) is my real hobby.”
Carmelite Father Adrian Wilde
On St. Valentine’s Day in 1946, Marcel and Peggy Wilde welcomed the birth of their second child, Adrian Wilde, who was destined to serve God.
At 11, he served Mass in his hometown of Birmingham, England. When his parents had visited the shrine of Carmelite Aylesford Priory in Kent, England, their son began to seriously ponder the idea of serving the Church as a priest. He witnessed how the Church brought people together and “he liked the community.” At 19, Father Wilde joined the British Province of the Order of Carmelites in September 1965. After studying philosophy in Dublin, Ireland, and then theology in Rome at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Father Wilde was ordained a Catholic priest for the Carmelite community July 16, 1972, at Aylesford Priory by Archbishop Cyril Cowderoy of Southwark, England.
Afterward, Father Wilde was assigned to Aylesford Priory, Allington Castle, English Martyrs Church in London, Hazlewood Castle, and as director of the Shrine of St. Jude in Faversham, where he worked in their finance departments. It was 1996 when his vocation brought him across the pond. He studied applied theology at Berkeley, California and then served at the Carmelite parish of St. Patrick’s, Niagara Falls, Canada. He was appointed associate pastor at St. Bernadette’s Church in Houston in 1998. While in Texas, Father Wilde became a U.S. citizen in July 2007.
In September 2008, Father Wilde was assigned by his order to Grove City in the Diocese of Venice where he served as pastor of St. Francis Assisi Parish. Although he officially retired in 2014, he assumed semi-retired status and was assigned to the Carmelite community at Crespi High School in Encino, California.
Being a priest for 50 years, Father Wilde has helped countless people all over the world, including while when on sabbatical in El Salvador, Peru, and Australia. The mere action of “being available to people is very important,” he said. “Being in a particular place for some reason, and someone approaches you for confession after being away for 30 years,” makes all the difference when someone needed his help.
Father Wilde said men considering a path to priesthood should listen to the call God gives them. No matter what age, if they listen to the call, God will help them as they discern serving the Church.
“People are thinking about priesthood later in life than when I joined at 19,” he said. “Now it is people after college or a few years at work who realize that the Lord is calling them to the priesthood or religious life.”
Prayer continues to be an important part of Father Wilde’s life, especially since he is a member of the Carmelite religious order. He said he finds praying the Daily Office—the morning and evening prayers—in the “Book of Common Prayer” offers him support. A book developed in the Anglican Church, it is also accepted for use in the Roman Catholic Church.
In 2019, he returned to the Diocese of Venice where he serves as Prior at the retirement community of Carmel at Mission Valley in Nokomis. Father Wilde now spends his days reading and “doing odd jobs around the house. I help the others in the community who are a bit technologically challenged with their computers.”
25 YEARS
Father Hugh J. McGuigan
When discussing what Oblate Father Hugh McGuigan looks forward to his future, he is quick to say, “Hoping to have another 25 years.”
His response is a testament to his vocation. Even after 25 years of the priesthood and 20 years before that as a professed brother, the pastor of Our Lady of Light Parish still would love to serve more and more.
Father McGuigan first experienced a call to his vocation while Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He joined the Oblate Community of St. Francis de Sales in 1971. He took his first profession as a brother in 1974 and then his final profession in 1982.
As an Oblate brother, he taught and served as assistant athletic director at Father Judge High School, an all-boys school in Philadelphia from 1978 till 1988. He then served a dean of students at Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania.
He visited Bishop Verot High School in in Fort Myers in 1990. While there, he sensed the need for more Catholic priests. Seeing the decline in the number of priests helped him decide to discern the priesthood.
That journey came to fruition May 31, 1997, as Father McGuigan was ordained at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia by Bishop Michael Salterelli, then of Wilmington, Delaware. At the time of his ordination, Father McGuigan was 44.
“Being present in the people of God and walking with them in their faith journey,” has always been his proudest moments, he said. “Some of the most memorable points during my priesthood have been with individuals or families, hearing how much it meant to be there with them in their suffering, their pain and in the hopeful moments.”
Father McGuigan’s first assignment as a priest was as dean of students at Bishop Verot High School. In 2000, he became principal, and served in that position for three years before becoming parochial vicar of Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers. He was later tapped to be pastor of the parish, where he continues to serve today.
At the parish, he oversaw the groundbreaking and building of the 27,000 square-foot church, which seats more than 1,500 parishioners at Our Lady of Light Parish. Seven years ago, the parish saw another addition, when Father McGuigan blessed the new bell tower.
“I was able to be involved with the project (of a new church) from the beginning to completion,” he said. “To watch the work, the people involved, to see a building come together in faith that it was God’s will and then to be able to do the work of God and His people is beyond measure.”
When he isn’t serving the Church and helping parishioners Father McGuigan enjoys going for walks, watching football games, and college basketball. He also enjoys learning more about Pope Francis, who Father McGuigan regards as an inspiration. “The open mindedness of Pope Francis and working with the people to build up the kingdom” is crucial for the future of the Church.
For the youths who are undecided about joining the priesthood, Father McGuigan suggested they “pray and ask for the insight to make the Lord’s intercession” easy and noticeable to make that choice. Prayers, such as the Serenity Prayer and “the many teachings of St. Francis de Sales” have assisted Father McGuigan through his difficult times. “His words inspire and challenge every kind of Christian person to a stronger faith,” he said.
Father Patrick O’Connor
Joseph Patrick O’Connor was born in New Orleans to Joseph and Kathleen O’Connor, the fourth of five children. Early on, priests became a positive influence in his life. His uncle, Father Norman Smith, was a priest in the Cleveland Diocese. His parents were also friends with many priests who would come to visit the house and enjoy dinner with the family.
“These men were models of virtue and goodness, and were always joyful and happy,” he said. “I remember at an early age thinking that I wanted to be one of them. As a teenager I tried to stop thinking about being a priest, but I couldn’t. The desire kept returning, stronger and stronger.”
While attending Pope Paul VI Catholic High School in Reston, Virginia, priests of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales ministered at the school. As a high school senior in South Carolina, he discovered a book titled, “Introduction to a Devout Life,” by St. Francis de Sales.
“After I finished, I felt closer to God. I felt a deep friendship with this saint and the Oblate community, and had more clarity on the direction of my life,” he said. “I thought I would give seminary a try.”
In 1986, he entered religious life with the Oblates and made his final profession in 1989. Father O’Connor was ordained May 31, 1997, in Wilmington, Delaware, at the age of 29. His first priestly assignment was as campus minister at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers.
One of Father O’Connor’s passions is to serve the poor and needy immigrant community. It was a desire first fostered at a parish in Reston, Virginia, and continued after with a visit with a priest who serves in Haiti. While in Southwest Florida, he witnessed the “great poverty and injustices for migrant agricultural workers and their families which exist in this country.”
In response, he tasked himself to learn to speak Spanish and help the community as best he could until it became “the principle part of my life and ministry.” He has worked for the last 15 years as a priest serving the poor, Spanish-speaking immigrant community of Southwest Florida, including at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Immokalee and Jesus the Worker Parish in east Fort Myers, where he currently serves as pastor. He said the “Gospels, the words and teachings of Christ,” came to life for him at those two parishes.
“I am imperfect in this ministry, but the people do not seem to mind, but make me a welcome part of their fold every day,” he said. “What a profound experience it is to be in a place where you never imagined you would be, and to have the interior assurance that this is where God wants you to be in this moment of your life. I am happy to know I am needed here in this poor immigrant Catholic community, and my work as a pastor is meaningful for me and helpful to others.”
In his free time, Father O’Connor enjoys nature, hiking and swimming in Florida’s springs, although COVID curtailed those activities in the last two years. For 16 years, his longtime companion was his chocolate Labrador, Tequila, who died a few years ago. But today, his miniature macaw, Cuzco, keeps him company. “The parishioners enjoy coming over to hear him talk and watch him do his tricks, and like to take pictures with him,” Father O’Connor said.
When asked what advice he would offer youth discerning a vocation to the priesthood, he would tell them to give it a try and open their spirit to the voice of God and where God is calling them because “the world needs good priests.”
“This life has its struggles, like any other, but if you love the Lord, and want to grow in that love, if you want to dedicate yourself to a life of goodness in service to God, and to your brothers and sisters, who will welcome you into their lives in the most intimate and loving ways, if you want to feel you have made a difference in the world with the life that God has given you – a meaningful and joyful life in the priesthood is for you.”
Father Leszek Sikorski
“Life is like a roller coaster. It has its ups and downs, but it’s our choice to scream or enjoy the ride,” said U.S. Naval Chaplain Father Leszek Sikorski.
Celebrating his 25th year in the priesthood, Father Sikorski wants others to know that God has a plan for them all. A native of Poland, Father Sikorski originally had other plans than becoming a priest. “I wanted to finish college, get a good job, marry, travel and enjoy the blessings of life, but God had a different plan for me.”
After graduating from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, Father Sikorski was ordained at Epiphany Cathedral in the Diocese of Venice Oct. 24, 1997. He continued serving the Diocese of Venice at St. Andrew Parish in Cape Coral until taking on pastoral duties at Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda and Epiphany Church in New York City.
Eight years after his ordination, he was commissioned a Lieutenant Junior Grade from the Naval Recruiting District in New York. From 2004-2006, he served in the Middle East aboard the USS Kearsgarde. In 2020, Father Sikorski was appointed Command Chaplain of the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79).
Although military service in Poland was obligatory, Father Sikorski was exempt because he was studying at university. His involvement goes back generations, and he felt a call to serve.
“(D)eep in my soul, I felt I needed to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather, my father, and my brother,” he said. “I believe God gives us a call within a call. I was 40 years old when I joined the Navy. That tells you God is not limited by our limitations.”
Father Sikorski reflected upon how God granted him a vocation that “began through a series of moments starting with being an altar server and was crystallized when I was enrolled in high school.” His call to the priesthood wasn’t a single instance, but “a process, sort of journey.” He urged other men to listen to the call God has put on their life when deciding if priesthood is in their future.
“Don’t be afraid. If God calls you to the priesthood, you will be able to fulfill your life dreams in ways you could never imagine,” Father Sikorski said. “Helping others, serving others along the way will make your life fulfilled beyond your imagination.”
As a Navy chaplain, he seizes the opportunity to assist many uniformed men and women in need of counseling. The threat of suicide is an occurrence Father Sikorski has counseled too many times.
“Suicide rates among active-duty military members are currently at an all-time high and have been increasing gradually, including divorce,” he said. “(I feel) blessed to assist many sailors and Marines on a journey to recovery, including the struggling marriages.”
On his off time, Father Sikorski enjoys his daily routine of physical exercise, along with traveling, socializing with fellow officers, watching documentaries and reading books on human psychology. And he always finds time for prayer because no matter his journey, he allows God to take the reins of life.
“We all know that in good times, it seems easier to pray. Our prayers flow from a place of gratitude and peace, thankfulness and joy. During silent moments, I am reminded that God is always there, in all my life circumstances,” he said. “We can’t control the ups and downs of the track, but we can control how we respond to it. I experienced many ups and downs in my life, but I always believed God is the planner of all the plans, mine included. I am happier every day as a priest, have no regrets, and hope to make it to my golden anniversary, if that’s God plan.”
