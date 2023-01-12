THREE KINGS IN ARCADIA
Congratulations to Olivia Davis, a senior point guard for Cardinal Mooney's girls basketball team, who reached the 1,000 points milestone. She landed a three-pointer during a home game Jan. 6, 2023, in Sarasota.
The deadline to register for the Diocesan 11-day pilgrimage to World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, has been extended to Jan. 15, 2023. Join Bishop Frank J. Dewane for the trip to Lisbon with two nights in Fatima July 29 to Aug. 8, 2023. The theme for World Youth Day 2023 is “Mary arose and went with haste” (Lk 1:39). Travel arrangements are facilitated by Peter’s Way Tours. Space is limited and registration must be completed by Jan. 15. Visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/offices-departments/evangelization/world-youth-day-2023/ for registration and information.
Epiphany Cathedral in Venice celebrated its feast day, the Epiphany of the Lord, with a trilingual (English, Spanish, Polish) Mass Jan. 8, 2023. Msgr. Patrick Dubois, Cathedral Rector, said the feast day is an important moment for the Parish community as well as for the Universal Church. The day marks the moment when the three Magi come to pay homage to the Child Jesus, something we must do each day as we celebrate the love of the Lord in our lives. Readings and music alternated between the three languages and at the conclusion of Mass, Msgr. Dubois asked all to wish one another a “Happy Feast of the Epiphany.” A multicultural celebration followed in the Parish Hall.
There are several opportunities for the faithful to support life in the coming months. First, one can Pray for the protection of all human life during the 9 Days for Life campaign from Jan. 19-27, 2023. Sign up now at www.9daysforlife.com to receive each day’s intention and reflection via email or text message. Second, the annual Ave Maria March for Life will take place at 10 a.m., Jan 21, at the Ave Maria University football field. The walk is held in recognition of the right to life of every human being from conception to natural death, and will conclude in front of Ave Maria Parish Church. Bishop Frank J. Dewane is the featured speaker. A lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will follow the march. For more information including registering for small or large groups, contact Sharon Levesque at amprespectlifeminstry@gmail.com.
Join others for the 25th annual Sarasota Prayer Walk for Life Feb. 7. The event begins with the 8:30 a.m. Mass celebrated by Bishop Dewane at St. Martha Parish, 200 N. Orange Ave. A bus will shuttle people from the church to 7th Street where walkers will circle the block around Planned Parenthood in prayer.
The annual Catholic Days at the Capitol will be held in Tallahassee March 7-9. The three-day trip includes a legislative briefing on important bills relating to human life and dignity, a breakfast with legislators and the Florida Bishops, tours of the Capitol and museum, scheduled visits with legislators and the annual Red Mass of the Holy Spirit with the Florida Bishops and public officials. Bus transportation is provided at no cost as long as space is available. The registration deadline is Feb. 6. Contact Jeanne Berdeaux at 941-374-1068 or Berdeaux@dioceseofvenice.org.
Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers welcomed students from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers and St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral for Mass Jan. 10, 2023. The younger students led everyone in song and afterwards Principal Suzie O’Grady invited students to participate in the “Three Kings” celebration. Following the Mass, the “Three Kings” went around campus writing the following on every door: 20 + C + M + B + 23. For centuries, faithful Catholics have marked the entrance to their homes with a symbol of faith, asking that Jesus bless all who live within the home. The message is as follows: the first two digits of the year + C + M + B + the last two digits of the year. The “C,” “M,” and “B” stand for the names of the three Magi – Caspar, Malchior and Balthazar. The “+” represents the cross. The message also abbreviates the Latin phrase, Christus Mansionem Benedicat, meaning “May Christ bless the house.”
