THREE KINGS IN ARCADIA

These “Three Kings” took part in a feast of the Epiphany of Our Lord celebration at St. Paul Parish in Arcadia Jan. 8, 2023.
Olivia Davis

Olivia Davis reached the 1,000 points milestone as a basketball player at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School during a game Jan. 6, 2023, in …

Parishioners wish each other a “Happy feast of the Epiphany of the Lord” Jan. 8, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Suzie O’Grady , principal of Bishop Verot Catholic High School, is seen with students from St. Francis Xavier and St. Andrew Catholic Schools during a Jan. 10, 2023, Three Kings celebration in Fort Myers.
A Bishop Verot Catholic High School student writes 20 + C + M + B + 23 on a door as part of the celebration of the Three Kings in Fort Myers Jan. 10, 2023. The message is as follows: the first two digits of the year + C + M + B + the last two digits of the year. The “C”, “M”, and “B” stand for the names of the three Magi — Caspar, Malchior and Balthazar. The “+” represents the cross.

