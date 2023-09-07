Hurricane prayers 2023

Announcements

Effective Sept. 1, 2023:

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton

Bishop Frank J. Dewane answers questions from eighth-graders at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton Sept. 1, 2023, after celebrating Mass for the whole school.
St. John Neumann

Salesian Sisters Nicole Daly and Juliana Alfonso are seen posing for a photo in a red, white and blue frame with a St. John Neumann Catholic High School student during a Patriot Night themed football celebration Sept. 1, 2023.
All Faiths Food Bank

This group, representing St. Martha Catholic School and Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, volunteered to fill 1,200 backpacks Sept. 5, 2023, at All Faiths Food Bank.
St. Mary Academy

Students at St. Mary Academy is Sarasota watch a teacher uses a blow dryer to show the effects of wind on object during an experiment Aug. 31, 2023.

