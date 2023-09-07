Announcements
Effective Sept. 1, 2023:
Father Patrick O’Connor, OSFS, from Pastor of Jesus the Worker Parish and San Jose Mission in Fort Myers, to return to his religious community.
Effective Aug. 1, 2023:
Father Carlos Encinas, from Parochial Vicar of St. Agnes Parish and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, Naples, to an assignment in the Diocese of Oakland, California, due to health reasons.
Bishop Dewane celebrates Mass in Bradenton
Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass with students of St. Joseph Catholic School Sept. 1, 2023. Bishop Dewane encouraged students to follow Christ’s example at home, in school and in the community. Following the Mass, the Bishop joined the eighth-graders for breakfast where he took time to speak to them and encourage them to be the leaders of their school.
Patriotic theme for first game of season
The stands of the St. John Neumann Catholic High School football field were a sea of red, white, and blue Sept. 1, 2023, during the first home game of the season in Naples. The Patriotic Night brought out many inspiring outfits as everyone cheered the Celtic team on to a 16-8 victory against Gateway Charter of Fort Myers.
Teachers take part in professional development
Each year Diocesan Catholic school teachers have special days set aside to help them grow in their work and receive updates on new policies and programs. At St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton Sept. 5, 2023, teachers learned about a new program for faith formation, followed by working in committees to begin a self-study that will lead to long range planning, goal setting, and preparation for school re-accreditation. During the day, the staff lived their mission statement: “rooted in Catholic faith and committed to academic excellence.”
Volunteers help fill backpacks
Volunteers from St. Martha Catholic School and Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota helped fill 1,200 backpacks for children in the region Sept. 5, 2023, at All Faiths Food Bank. There were 18 volunteers who joined in this outreach.
Fort Myers schools give back
Two Diocesan Catholic schools who have recovered from the impact of two hurricanes in five years have given back to help Sacred Heart Catholic School in Lahaina, Hawaii, after a wildfire destroyed the school that had served the community for more than 150 years. The school website states: “The flames destroyed our physical structures, but they cannot extinguish the Holy Spirit in us and our strong will to rebuild and rescue the students of the Lahaina community.” In response, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers and St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral had special “Dress Down Days” Aug. 31, and Sept. 1, 2023, respectively. Thousands were raised between the two school in a single day. Both of the Lee County schools received donations from across the country following Hurricanes Irma (2017) and Ian (2022), which severely impacted the schools and surrounding communities. The students felt compelled to give back.
Service and community focus of school retreat
Middle school students at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota took part in a special Retreat Day Sept. 1, 2023, which focused on service and community. The students created cards for those who are sick in the hospital and placemats to be used at Thanksgiving for those less fortunate. They concluded with a Prayer Service with Pallotine Father George Suszko, Pastor of St. Martha Parish.
Day focuses on STREAM learning
Third- through eighth-graders at St. Mary Academy had a fun STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, and math) day Aug. 31, 2023, with hands-on exercises in small groups. Students focused on hurricanes with experiments where they created structures to withstand high winds of a category 1 to 4 hurricanes, a hurricane escape room in which students researched the season, cause, formation, naming, and wind scale of a hurricane and creating a structure to survive a storm (using pilings, flood barrier walls and absorbent materials to create a dog house). These were great activities using all aspects of STREAM and the students learned so much, instilling a love of science, while also working together as disciples of Christ.
