Bishop inspires students at Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane inspired students to use the Gifts of the Holy Spirit during Mass Sept. 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice, and then Sept 19, at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring. Bishop Dewane told the students how they need to work to hear a call from the Lord and respond in a particular way, using those Gifts of the Holy Spirit. 

VEN Martha robot

This robot dog was made with Lego bricks as part of a STREAM project which included reading Fahrenheit 451 at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota Sept. 16, 2022.
Ven Naples do the right thing

Nicolas Radosti, a fifth-grader at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples, earned a "Do the Right Thing Award" and is seen Sept. 7, 2022, with his parents, principal and Naples Police Corporal Shawn Phillips.
Ven Neumann UN

These are members of the St. John Neumann Catholic High School Model U.N. team as seen on Sept. 17, 2022, in Naples.
VEN Incarnation bible

Father Eric Scanlan presents a Bible to a student at Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota Sept. 13, 2022. This is part of an annual tradition to present blessed new Bibles to all sixth-graders and new middle schools students.
Ven Bradenton Run

Children at St. Joseph Catholic School participate in the annual Eagle Run fundraiser Sept. 16, 2022, in Bradenton.
Ven Epiphany Gold

This is a drone photo of students at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School spell out “Go 4 Gold” with a ribbon as a sign promoting awareness of pediatric cancer in Venice Sept. 15, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.