Father Eric Scanlan presents a Bible to a student at Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota Sept. 13, 2022. This is part of an annual tradition to present blessed new Bibles to all sixth-graders and new middle schools students.
Nicolas Radosti, a fifth-grader at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples, earned a "Do the Right Thing Award" and is seen Sept. 7, 2022, with his parents, principal and Naples Police Corporal Shawn Phillips.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane inspired students to use the Gifts of the Holy Spirit during Mass Sept. 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice, and then Sept 19, at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring. Bishop Dewane told the students how they need to work to hear a call from the Lord and respond in a particular way, using those Gifts of the Holy Spirit.
Neumann reaccredited
St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples has been reaccredited by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops. The reaccreditation process included a Sept. 16, 2022, visit to the campus and an evaluation of the courses and programs offered at Neumann following state and national Catholic education guidelines. Each Diocesan Catholic school in accredited and the reaccreditation process takes place every seven years.
Read a book, build a robot
Students in a St. Martha Catholic School language arts class read Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel “Fahrenheit 451,” as part of the STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum, which enhances the educational experience for students in multiple disciplines. As part of that curriculum, the Sarasota students engineered robotic dogs out of Lego bricks Sept. 16, 2022. The dogs are based on the robotic dog featured in the novel.
Naples student earns Do the Right Thing Award
The Naples Police Department awarded Nicholas Radosti, a fifth-grader at St. Ann Catholic School, the 2022 Do the Right Thing Award. Nicholas was nominated because of his kind and honest heart. During Mass, Nicholas saw a teacher drop money, and when Mass ended he gave the money back to her.
Model UN excels at competition
On Sept. 17-18, 2022, St. John Neumann Catholic High School’s Model U.N. group competed in the SharkMUN conference at Gulf Coast High School. Seven schools were represented, and the Neumann team came away with the Best Delegation Award. Five members of the team received individual awards: Bella Fernandez, Alessio Cirino, Mason Wagner, Jake Marks and Hunter Lund.
Verot celebrates homecoming in style
A weeklong celebration led up to the Bishop Verot Catholic High School football Homecoming Game Sept. 16, 2022, versus Gulf Coast High School in Fort Myers. The Vikings won 27-14. Prior to the game, the students participated in a variety of fun activities to boost the excitement for the students. This included a Spirit Day, fun and games and several dress-down days and competitions between boys and girls, the various houses, and grade levels, in the courtyard and gymnasium. A key component was schoolwide Mass.
Student Bibles blessed
Sixth-graders and new middle school students at Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota were presented personal Bibles following Mass Sept. 13, 2022. F
ather Eric Scanlan, Pastor at Incarnation Parish, blessed the Bibles and encouraged the students to not just read the words, but grow to understand what the Lord teaches in Sacred Scriptures and then use the lessons learned in their daily life.
Eagle Run a success
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton held its annual Eagle Run Sept. 16, 2022. This fundraising event was a huge success as students of all ages participated in the run as well as other related activities all in support of the school. St. Joseph officials thanked the parents and community for their continued support of the school and this 2022 Eagle Run.
Students raise awareness to fight cancer
On Sept. 15, 2022, Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice raised awareness and support for pediatric cancer through donations to the Children’s Cancer Center. Local businesses donated items that were then used in a raffle to raise the money. The student body also posed for a photo taken by a drone. They spelled out “Go 4 Gold” and formed a cancer awareness ribbon.
