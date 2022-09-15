Using the scientific method

This sixth grader at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring looks through a microscope during a science experiment Sept. 12, 2022.

Sixth-graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring use the scientific method (systematic observation, measurement and experiment, and  formulation, testing and modification of hypotheses) during science class. Here, students are growing bacteria in a petri dish and observe the specimens under a microscope Sept. 12, 2022. 

This kindergartener at Ave Maria Catholic School and Donahue Academy in Ave Maria honors Our Lady with prayer on the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sept. 8, 2022.
These St. Andrew Catholic School students in Cape Coral work on building a Lego robot Sept. 12, 2022.
Diocesan Seminarian Daniel Scanlan, far right, publicly professed the Faith of the Church and made an Oath of Fidelity in the presence of our community Sept. 13, 2022 in Rome.
Diocese of Venice Seminarian Daniel Scanlan

