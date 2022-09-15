Sixth-graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring use the scientific method (systematic observation, measurement and experiment, and formulation, testing and modification of hypotheses) during science class. Here, students are growing bacteria in a petri dish and observe the specimens under a microscope Sept. 12, 2022.
Honoring Mary on her birthday
To honor the Blessed Virgin Mary on her birthday, Sept. 8, 2022, students at Ave Maria Catholic School and Donahue Academy in Ave Maria made homemade cookies, handmade cards and paper flowers for the mother of God. The kindergarten students also made private visits to a statue of Our Lady, offering their prayers and best wishes on Mary’s special day.
Building robots in STREAM
St. Andrew Catholic School students in Cape Coral built Lego Education Spike Prime Robots in robotics class Sept. 12, 2022. Eventually, teams will be formed to compete in completing various tasks or taking part in a robot obstacle course within the school, and as the year progresses, against other robotics teams from other diocesan Catholic schools.
Seminarian prepares for transitional diaconate ordination
In preparation for their upcoming diaconate ordination, the fourth-year class at Pontifical North American College in Rome publicly professed the Faith of the Church and made an Oath of Fidelity in the presence of our community Sept. 13, 2022. Among those taking their oath was Diocese of Venice Seminarian Daniel Scanlan, who will be ordained on Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Peter’s Basilica. Continue to pray for him and all seminarians as they approach this milestone of their formation journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.