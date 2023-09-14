Kaleigh Kouloheras, left, Sophia Van Wyk, and Megan Ayan of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples show off their “Do the Right Thing” awards they received the Naples City Council on Sept. 7, 2023.
On Sept. 12, 2023, Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for the students at St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy. Bishop Dewane encouraged the students to improve their prayer life as a way to grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. Following Mass, the Bishop spoke with the eighth graders, the oldest students in their schools, encouraging them to be the leaders of their school. The eighth graders were also given the opportunity to ask the Bishop questions. At the conclusion, a photo was taken with the Bishop and the group.
'Do the Right Thing' awards
Megan Ayan, Kaleigh Kouloheras and Sophia Van Wyk students of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples were presented with the “Do the Right Thing” award by the Naples City Council Sept. 7, 2023. This program recognizes school-aged children within the community who are doing good things.
The trio created a two-week Cheer Camp Session for special needs children, during which 25 kids participated and put on a show for families, friends and the community. The Do The Right Thing program is a community-based initiative of the Naples Police Department.
