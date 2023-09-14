St. Martha School Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks to eighth-graders following Mass at St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy Sept. 12, 2023, in Sarasota.

Bishop celebrates Mass for two Sarasota schools

On Sept. 12, 2023, Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for the students at St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy. Bishop Dewane encouraged the students to improve their prayer life as a way to grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. Following Mass, the Bishop spoke with the eighth graders, the oldest students in their schools, encouraging them to be the leaders of their school. The eighth graders were also given the opportunity to ask the Bishop questions.  At the conclusion, a photo was taken with the Bishop and the group. 

Do the right thing award

Kaleigh Kouloheras, left, Sophia Van Wyk, and Megan Ayan of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples show off their “Do the Right Thing” awards they received the Naples City Council on Sept. 7, 2023. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.