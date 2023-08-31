A physics class at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers used an experiment to measure and interpret forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Students worked on the question, “How do rope tensions relate to their weights and the weight of an object, such as scaffolding” Aug. 24, 2023.
Parish to host Oktoberfest
San Pedro Parish, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 13 and 14, 2023. On Oct. 13, the evening begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m., and will include an opening ceremony and music by The Boogiemen, and hourly races, as well as a beverage garden, and food favorites such as brats, burgers, hotdogs, perogies, Bavarian and hand-rolled pretzels, ice cream and homemade desserts. On Oct. 14, the doors are open 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and this is a Family Day. The event is free and open to all. Music includes performances by Beth Travers and Trop Rock, Bud Buckley, The Flashbacks, Shari Fink, Mission Band, and an open mic. There will also be a Foam Party with inflatables, balloons, face painting, rock climbing, trivia, dunk tank, raffles, giveaways and more. Proceeds will support the Parish Restoration Fund. Sponsorship and vendor exhibits are available by calling 941-426-2500, or email events@sanpedrorcc.org.
Youth event held in Fort Myers
The St. John XXIII Parish Youth Council hosted a family event Aug. 27, 2023, in Fort Myers. Nearly 200 took part in this event which took place in Marian Hall and included a live performance by The Camp Veritas Band, dynamic speakers, and Eucharistic Adoration.
Students recognized for summer work
Students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton were recognized for taking part in two summer learning programs during an awards ceremony Aug. 25, 2023. Students were recognized for participating in the IXL Summer Reading Challenge, a math and language arts practice website for kindergarten through 12 (subscription based). Students in grades one through eight used the IXL online individualized learning program to complete problems in math, language arts, social studies, science, and Spanish. IXL participants completed a total of 182,624 problems.
Throughout the summer, the competition was very intense. The over-all top winner was Monica, who completed 16,560 problems, while 58 students were recognized for their participation. In addition, 72 students received recognition for their participation in a summer reading program.
Confirmation class begins in Fort Myers
A Sacrament of Confirmation class at Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers began on Aug. 27, 2023. Participants discussed questions of the faith, including: Do you view the Holy Spirit as more of a “who” or a “what”? Does this distinction change how you approach the Holy Spirit? Who or what is the Holy Spirit to you? These questions and more are the focus of the sacramental preparation during the coming months.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.