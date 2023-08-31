Verot physics

This Bishop Verot Catholic High School physics student examines the progress of an experiment measuring and interpreting the forces acting on an object in equilibrium Aug. 24, 2023, in Fort Myers.

Students use physics during experiment

A physics class at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers used an experiment to measure and interpret forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Students worked on the question, “How do rope tensions relate to their weights and the weight of an object, such as scaffolding” Aug. 24, 2023.

Our Lady of LIght

Young people take part in the their first Confirmation preparation class at Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers Aug. 27, 2023.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.