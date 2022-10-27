Red Mass in Sarasota Nov. 10

The Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Diocese of Venice will host the 14th annual Red Mass at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, St. Martha Parish, 200 N. Orange St., Sarasota. Bishop Frank J. Dewane will be principal celebrant. The Red Mass dates back to the 13th century and asks for God’s blessing upon the members of the bench, bar, legislature, law enforcement and governmental agencies, all protectors of and administrators of the law. R.S.V.P. to Deacon Paul Consbruck at paul@adoptfla.com, or call 941-966-6706. 

VEN Briefs Ave Maria mitres

These young children at Ave Maria Catholic School and Donahue Academy in Ave Maria wear white miters in honor of the feast of St. John Paul II Oct. 21, 2022.
VEN Briefs Mooney 5K

A group of more than 130 students from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School took part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Oct. 22, 2022 in Sarasota.
VEN Briefs Catherine Bully

Students stand together in orange on Unity Day, a day when students stand up to bullying, was celebrated at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring Oct. 21, 2022.
VEN Briefs Neumann Fresco

This St. John Neumann Catholic High School students in Naples works Oct. 21, 2022, to create their own frescoes with plaster and tempera.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.