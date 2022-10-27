The Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Diocese of Venice will host the 14th annual Red Mass at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, St. Martha Parish, 200 N. Orange St., Sarasota. Bishop Frank J. Dewane will be principal celebrant. The Red Mass dates back to the 13th century and asks for God’s blessing upon the members of the bench, bar, legislature, law enforcement and governmental agencies, all protectors of and administrators of the law. R.S.V.P. to Deacon Paul Consbruck at paul@adoptfla.com, or call 941-966-6706.
Students get creative honoring saint
In anticipation of the feast Day of St. John Paul II (Oct. 22, 2022), pre-kindergarten students at Ave Maria Catholic School and Donahue Academy in Ave Maria, made triptychs (a work of art divided into three panels) and miters (the headdress worn by the popes).
Students wear pink to fight cancer
Pink, pink, and more pink. More than 130 students of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer annual 5k walk Oct. 22, 2022, at Nathan Benderson Park. It was the largest group from Mooney to walk in the event. The Cougar team raised over $4,000 for breast cancer research.
Students take action to prevent bullying
Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools participated in the annual Unity Day Oct. 21, 2022, to take action in their world and stand up against bullying. For example, at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring, students wore orange to school and took a pledge of acceptance, kindness, and inclusion.
Combining art and history
Students in advanced placement art history at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples create their own frescoes with plaster and tempera Oct. 21, 2022. Now, when they learn about Giotto’s Arena Chapel, they have a new appreciation for the amazing artwork of these masters.
