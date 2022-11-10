PARISH HOLDS FOOD FEST:Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park held its annual International Food Festival Nov. 6, 2022. Delectable cuisine from around the world was up for selection including from Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Ireland, Mexico, Italy and many more. Parish pastor Father Ronnie Sison, who is originally from the Philippines, took time to visit each table and sampled many selections.
FUN DAY IN BRADENTON: Students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton spray silly string on a teacher as part of a celebration Nov. 4, 2022, following a successful Eagle Run fundraiser earlier in the month.
TIGER TROT IS A SUCCESS: The annual Tiger Trot, held Nov, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice, was a success. The event raised funds and everyone had a great time. Msgr. Patrick Dubois was in attendance to observe and blessed the Tiger Trot and cheer everyone on.
THERMAL ENERGY LESSONS: St. Martha Catholic School fourth-graders build solar ovens as part of a science classunit on thermal energy in Sarasota the week of Nov. 1, 2022. The students each constructed their own solar oven and placed the components for s’mores in them before bringing them outside to cook
More than 40 St. John Neumann Catholic High School students and Key Club members came together Nov. 7, 2022, to help with a beautification project at St. Elizabeth Seton. Students laid mulch on the playground and painted parking lot curbs and stops. Lots of fun was had amidst the hard work.
FLAG FOLDING LESSON: Members of Veterans of Foreign War Golden Gate Post 7721 show eighth-graders at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples how to fold an America flag Nov. 4, 2022.
Catholic Mass to honor veterans moved due to weather
The Diocese of Venice in Florida will celebrate its 13th annual Veterans Day Catholic Mass to honor veterans Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Mass, originally scheduled to be held at The Sarasota National Cemetery, has been moved due to weather constraints. The Mass will now be celebrated at the nearby St. Patrick Parish, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. The Mass will begin at 3:30 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 3:15 p.m. All are encouraged to arrive early. Bishop Frank J. Dewane will be the principal celebrant of the Mass.
Clergy appointments
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following:
Effective Oct. 18, 2022:
Father Kristian Villafaña from temporary administrator of Holy Cross Parish, Palmetto.
Effective Nov. 1, 2022:
Father Nicholas Thompson, to Parochial Vicar of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Naples.
Effective Nov. 3, 2022:
Father Binu Joseph, as Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart Parish, Bradenton.
Mooney runner finishes second in state
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School junior Addison Dempsey took the silver medal in the class 2A girls Florida High School Athletic Association cross country state championship Nov. 5, 2022, in Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. Addison crossed the 5,000-meter (or 3.1 mile) race in 17:54, just 11 seconds behind the winner. The Mooney girls’ team 25th overall, with Kate Ruaona placing 11th. The Sarasota boys finished in 20th, with the top runner, Christian Kline placing 37th. At the same event, the Bishop Verot Catholic High School runners from Fort Myers also participated, with sophomore Mackenzie De Lisle placing fifth. The boys team took fifth place overall, with the top runner, Grayson Tubbs, placing 16th.
Key Club members help neighboring school
More than 40 St. John Neumann Catholic High School students and Key Club members came together Nov. 7, 2022, to help with a beautification project at St. Elizabeth Seton. Students laid mulch on the playground and painted parking lot curbs and stops. Lots of fun was had amidst the hard work.
