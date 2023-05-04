Religious sister, longtime educator, dies

Sister Gloria Hillman (Sister Rita Joseph), of the Dominican Sisters of Hope, died April 10, 2023. She was 88 years old. Born in Brooklyn, Sister Gloria entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, New York, in September 1953. She made her First Profession in June 1955, and Final Profession in August 1958. Sister Gloria earned degrees from Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y., Catholic University, Washington D.C., and Fairfield University, Connecticut. 

Meals of Hope

Students from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples take part is Meals of Hope packing drive April 29, 2023.
Popsicle stick cathedral

A St. Martha Catholic School students builds a cathedral as part of a science class in Sarasota in late April 2023.
Rocks

Students examine rocks as part of a science project April 20, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton.
Teacher appreciation at Epiphany

Teachers and the principal stand before a sign celebrating "Teacher Appreciation Week" courtesy of the Home and School Association at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice May 1, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.