Middle school track teams excel
On April 30, 2022, the middle school boys and girls track teams at Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria competed in conference championships, and both teams came home champions. (COURTESY)
Pinecone birdfeeders
Third-graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring made pinecone birdseed feeders as part of a project to their Plants and Animals Science Unit April 29, 2022. The patron saint of animals, St. Francis of Assisi, built bonds of love with all kinds of creatures, but had a special relationship with birds, who often followed him around and rested on his shoulders, arms or hands as he prayed or walked around outside. (COURTESY PHOTOS)
FUN WITH Veggie Races
The St. Andrew Catholic School Veggie Races capped off STREAM Night April 28, 2022, in Cape Coral. The night included a variety of STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Math) demonstrations throughout the schools including the Veggie Races where students race cars designed exclusive with vegetables and skewers. The goal was to get to the bottom of the incline ramp racetrack as fast as possible without the racecar falling apart.
