Congratulations to Blaire M., a first grader at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers, whose artwork now adorns the side of a Waste Pro recycling truck. Blaire won first place in the Keep Lee County Beautiful and Waste Pro “Leave the Scene Clean” environmental art contest. The artwork included a caterpillar, flowers, trees, hearts and a butterfly with the words “Plant Trees.” The truck with Blaire’s artwork visited the school May 19, 2022.
Catholic Summer Camp Program
Totus Tuus (a Latin phrase meaning “totally yours”) is a summer Catholic youth camp program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship. The weeklong program assists parents and parishes to evangelize and catechize youth by complementing the work they are already doing at the Parish and at home. This summer the program will be offered at eight parishes in the Diocese of Venice. The camp program is for grades one to five, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for grades six to 12, Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Parishes hosting the program are as follows:
• St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1920 S.W. 20th Ave., Cape Coral, June 6-10.
• St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, June 13-17.
• Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 355 S. Bridge St., La Belle, June 20-24.
• St. Catherine Parish, 820 Hickory St., Sebring, June 27-July 1.
• St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, July 11-15.
• St. Joseph Parish, 3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, July 18-22.
• St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, July 25-29.
• St. Patrick Parish, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Aug. 1-5.
Several parishes still have openings. Contact contact the host Parish or Carrie Harkey at 941-484-9543.
Scouting religious awards presented
The Diocesan Scouting Religious Award Ceremony was held May 22, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. Catholic National and Diocesan Awards were presented to Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and American Heritage Girls as well as to adult leaders. Diocesan Scout Chaplain Father Lawton Lang, as well Scout Leaders Jim Fetterman and Bob Paquette, presented the awards. The ceremony followed a Mass in the Cathedral where they were also recognized.
