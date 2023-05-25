John XXIII Parish Retreats Movement

A John XXIII Parish Retreats Movement gathering for men took place the weekend of May 19-21, 2023, at Campo San Jose Retreat Center in Lake Placid.

Retreat encourages men to return to Church

The latest John XXIII Movement retreat took place the weekend of May 19-21, 2023, at Campo San Jose Retreat Center in Lake Placid. The retreat was for men who have been absent from the Church and marginalized from society. The John XXIII Movement is a private international association of laity, born to be a movement of evangelization/conversion and to work, helping the faithful return to full and active participation in the Catholic Church. (COURTESY)

Wyatt Whalen

Wyatt Whalen, of Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, won the 2A state title in the discus May 19, 2023, at the University of Flor…

Neumann baseball team

The St. John Neumann Catholic High School baseball team from Naples fell in the state semifinals May 18, 2023, at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers.
St. Joseph construction

Work is about to begin on Phase 2 of the St. Joseph Catholic School North Campus Renovation in Bradenton, which includes covering the basketball courts with shading.
Egg drop

Bishop Verot Catholic High School students do a physics experiment May 16, 2023, in Fort Myers, by encasing and egg in a protective covering and dropping it from at top the football stadium press box.

