Victorious volleyball team
The girls beach volleyball team of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Girls won the state championship for the Sunshine State Conference beating Merritt Island High School April 30, 2022, at Hickory Point Beach in Taveras.
Pitcher throws perfect game
Sophia Escobar, a freshman at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples, pitched a perfect game April 26, 2022, against South Fort Myers High School. She allowed no walks, hits or runs, and also struck out 14 batters during the game.
Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate June 18
All are invited and encouraged to attend the Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate for Craig Dutka of Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto. The Ordination will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Holy Cross Parish, 506 26th Street W., Palmetto. A reception in the Parish Hall will follow.
Venice school is STREAM accredited
Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice is officially a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Math) Accredited Catholic School in the Diocese of Venice. Accreditation became official April 26, 2022, from the Florida Catholic Conference of Bishops Accreditation Committee. The process of being certified has taken six years and the school credits its teachers for dedicating unit and lesson plans to the process.
Clergy appointments
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following:
Effective April 22, 2022:
Father Jayabalan Raju, Parochial Vicar of Epiphany Cathedral Parish, Venice, incardinated into the Diocese of Venice.
Effective May 2, 2022:
Father Marcin Koziola, relieved of duties as Administrator of Holy Cross Parish, Palmetto.
Father Kristian Villafaña, appointed to Temporary Administrator of Holy Cross Parish.
Effective May 14, 2022:
Father Fausto Stampiglia, S.A.C., V.F., retired as Pastor of St. Martha Parish, Sarasota, and other Diocesan responsibilities.
Father Jerzy (George) Suszko, S.A.C., from Parochial Vicar at St. Martha Parish, to Pastor of St. Martha Parish.
Tennis team places second
The girls tennis team at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers made Verot history earning second place in the state championship April 29, 2022, at Red Bug Lake Park in Casselberry. The ladies entered the tournament as the sixth seed and took down two teams before falling in the final to Gulliver Prep.
