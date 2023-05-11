Mary prayer service

Bishop Frank J. Dewane blesses the staff of the Diocesan Catholic Center in Venice at the conclusion of a prayer service in honor of the Blessed Virgin May May 3, 2023.

Bishop leads prayer service to honor Our Lady

Bishop Frank J. Dewane led a prayer service for the staff of the Catholic Center in Venice on May 3, 2023, in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary who we celebrate throughout the month of May.

Valentina Montes

Valentina Montes, a graduating senior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples, stands before artwork that will be displayed at Artis Naples throughout May 2023.
St. Andrew boosterthon

These St. Andrew Catholic School students participate in a May 5, 2023, Boosterthon Fun Run in Cape Coral May 5, 2023.
Cinco de Mayo brief

Cinco de Mayo was an opportunity for good food and fun at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples May 5, 2023.
Underclassmen at Cardinal Mooney

Underclassmen at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School cheer on the graduating seniors as they leave the Sarasota campus on their last day of school May 5, 2023.

