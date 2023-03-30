Lenten Masses continue

Following the fourth Sunday of Lent, Bishop Frank J. Dewane continued to celebrate Mass for students at each of the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools during the Lenten Season. The most recent Masses were March 27, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring; March 28, at St. Ann Catholic School and St. John Neumann Catholic High School, both in Naples; and March 29 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples. 

St. Francis Xavier silly putty

These students from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers enjoy making silly putty during a STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, math) retreat at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers March 27, 2023.

