These students from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers enjoy making silly putty during a STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, math) retreat at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers March 27, 2023.
Following the fourth Sunday of Lent, Bishop Frank J. Dewane continued to celebrate Mass for students at each of the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools during the Lenten Season. The most recent Masses were March 27, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring; March 28, at St. Ann Catholic School and St. John Neumann Catholic High School, both in Naples; and March 29 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples.
Fun STREAM day for students
The Bishop Verot Catholic High School Science National Honor Society hosted a STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, art, math) event March 27, 2023, on their Fort Myers campus for students from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers and St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral.
The students performed three different experiments. They learned about the principles of carbon dioxide by observing soda bubbles; they discovered what plants need to grow; and things got messy as everyone learned how to make silly putty with shaving cream.
