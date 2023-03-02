St. Thomas More Parish choirs

Members of the St. Thomas More Parish choirs in Sarasota were among the participants in a “Voices in the Hall” concert Feb. 19, 2023, at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Sarasota musicians play Carnegie Hall

Alex Dilan, the music director at St. Thomas More Parish in Sarasota, and 18 members of the traditional and contemporary choirs were part of a “Voices in the Hall” concert Feb. 19, 2023, at Carnegie Hall in New York. The group was invited to participate by well-known Catholic guest soloists ValLimar Jansen and John Angotti. In total there was a 215-voice choir along with a string orchestra and full band. After months of preparation and three days of rehearsal in New York, the group performed the concert, which included 18 songs ranging from traditional pieces by Moses Hogan to Gospel and Contemporary music by Angotti and Jansen. Dilan conducted the spiritual “Over My Head I Hear Music” to end the first section. The concert received many standing ovations, and Dilan said, “It was certainly a once in a lifetime experience.”

Alexis Peterson horse

Alexis Peterson of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota took multiple events at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show in Arizona Feb. 25-26, 2023.
St. Joseph lesson

St. Joseph Catholic School students in Bradenton are seen spending Feb. 23, 2023, at Enterprise Village at the Stavros Institute in Largo as part of a business lesson.
Bishop Verot "How to Succeed"

The Bishop Verot Catholic High School Theater production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” had a successful run in Fort Myers from Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Living Stations Marco Island

This living Stations of the Cross was led by the youth group at San Marco Parish on Marco Island Feb. 24, 2023.

