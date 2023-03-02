Alex Dilan, the music director at St. Thomas More Parish in Sarasota, and 18 members of the traditional and contemporary choirs were part of a “Voices in the Hall” concert Feb. 19, 2023, at Carnegie Hall in New York. The group was invited to participate by well-known Catholic guest soloists ValLimar Jansen and John Angotti. In total there was a 215-voice choir along with a string orchestra and full band. After months of preparation and three days of rehearsal in New York, the group performed the concert, which included 18 songs ranging from traditional pieces by Moses Hogan to Gospel and Contemporary music by Angotti and Jansen. Dilan conducted the spiritual “Over My Head I Hear Music” to end the first section. The concert received many standing ovations, and Dilan said, “It was certainly a once in a lifetime experience.”
Mooney rider wins prestigious equestrian show
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School freshman Alexis Peterson took part in the Feb. 16-26, 2023, Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show in Arizona. Alexis won several of the classes including a unanimous win in the “2023 Hunter Seat Equitation Championship 14 and under AHAA Scholarship Class.” She also had several wins in the Arabian Hunter and Half Arabian Pleasure Championship classes. Alexis was nominated by the Arabian Professional and Amateur Horseman’s Association (APAHA) as a 2022 final nominee in the category of Youth Hunter/Show Hack rider.
Students learn skills for the future
St. Joseph Catholic School students spent six weeks studying economic education objectives, including writing checks, using a debit card, keeping a checkbook register, writing newspaper articles, applying for a job, and working in a group. Following their studies, they dressed in business casual and put their learning into action by spending Feb. 23, 2023, at Enterprise Village at the Stavros Institute in Largo.
During their business day, students worked in one of the 20-plus businesses, took three breaks, received paychecks, received copies of their newspaper, held a town meeting, and had the opportunity to be consumers by making purchases in one of the business-sponsored storefronts.
Theater at Verot
The Bishop Verot Catholic High School theater production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” had a successful run in Fort Myers from Feb. 24-25, 2023. Shows were sold out, as the students put on an amazing show that won over the audience. An enormous “Congratulations” goes out to the theater department and its teacher, Lisa Clark.
Youth lead Stations of the Cross
The San Marco Parish high school youth group helped the faithful get into the Lenten season with Live Stations of the Cross on Marco Island Feb. 24, 2023. The Youth dressed as the key figures that are part of the Passion of Jesus Christ.
