This St. Joseph Catholic School student shows off a leprechaun trap made of Legos she built as part of a STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, math) project for St. Patrick’s Day March 17, 2023, in Bradenton.
Following the fourth Sunday of Lent, Bishop Frank J. Dewane continued to celebrate Mass for students at each of the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools during the Lenten Season. The most recent Masses were March 21, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers and St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral, and then March 22 at Cardinal Mooney Catholic School in Sarasota.
Clergy appointments
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following:
Effective March 4:
Father Robert D. Tabbert, from Pastor of St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers, to retirement.
Effective Feb. 13, 2023:
Father Emmanuel R. Saint-Hilaire, from Parochial Vicar of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish Port Charlotte to return to his native Haiti.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton offers a comprehensive STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, math) curriculum at all grade levels. In time for St. Patrick’s Day, the pre-kindergarten students have been studying building construction, as well as using “imagination” to create in their “Creative Me” unit. In their STREAM class, the students put construction and imagination together to create leprechaun traps and leprechaun houses!
Students make a difference
As part of St. Andrew Catholic School’s “Make A Difference Day,” eighth-graders assisted in a Hurricane Ian clean-up on Pine Island. Some of their tasks include cleaning out a damaged kitchen, moving construction materials, and building a yard debris pile to be removed from the property. Seventh-graders split into groups and worked at various locations including St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bishop Verot High Catholic School, Ronald McDonald House, Thrive Therapy Mental Health and Wellness, and Cape Coral Caring Center. Students participated in campus clean-ups, cleaning vehicles and stocking food items for the community. Sixth-graders provided a car wash for teachers and made Easter cards for those who are in a nearby rehabilitation facility.
St. Joseph Feast celebrated in Italian
Epiphany Cathedral in Venice hosted a Mass in Italian for the Solemnity of St. Joseph, spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary, March 20, 2023, which included active involvement of the Italian-American Club of Venice. Following the Mass, the statue of St. Joseph was carried to the Parish Hall in a procession led by the Knights of Columbus. There, Msgr. Patrick Dubois, Cathedral Rector, blessed the traditional St. Joseph’s table of bread and sweets, which were later distributed. While usually celebrated March 19, the Solemnity was transferred to March 20 since the liturgy of the Lenten Sundays take precedence.
Naples Model UN team shines in New York
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School Model UN team from Naples took on New York during their spring break from March 13-17, 2023.
The team competed against thousands of other high school delegations from around the world and got to experience diplomacy in a global way. A huge congratulations to Jake Marks and Hunter Lund for winning Best Delegates and to Connor Shea and Alessio Cirino for winning the Award of Merit. While in New York, the students visited St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Times Square, Rockefeller Center and even got to hear a speech on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly!
