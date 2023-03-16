Bishop Verot Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates a Lenten Mass for students at Bishop Verot Catholic High School March 14, 2023, in St. Cecilia Parish Church in Fort Myers.

Bishop celebrates Mass for students in Fort Myers, Ave Maria

Donahue Academy Mass

Students in the bleachers at Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School in Ave Maria kneel during Mass with Bishop Frank J. Dewane March 13, 2023.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane continued his series of Masses for Diocesan Catholic Schools during Lent at Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School in Ave Maria March 13, 2023, and then March 14 at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers. The Bishop encouraged the students at both schools to make the most of the remainder of Lent by attending Mass, going to confession and focusing on the three pillars (prayer, fasting, and almsgiving) of the season.

St. Mary trials

These students at St. Mary Academy in Sarasota serve “jury duty” March 8, 2023, in a “trial” of the wolf of 3 Little Pigs story fame.
DAR winner

St. Joseph Catholic School seventh grade student Catherine Johnsen from Bradenton won the Florida DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) H…

Sephora Esperance Science fair

Sephora Esperance from St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral was first-runner up for the Best-In-Fair (Junior Division) at the Edison Scien…

Vintage Verot Diamond Jubilee

The Vintage Verot Diamond Jubilee celebrated 60 years of premiere Catholic education at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers March 10, 2023.
Mosquitos St. Francis Xavier

Kindergartners at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers learned about the life-cycle of mosquitoes from a representative from Lee County Mosquito Control March 13, 2023.
St. Ann St. Patrick

Faculty, staff, students and supporters of St. Ann Catholic School took part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Naples March 10, 2023.

