Bishop celebrates Mass for students in Fort Myers, Ave Maria
Bishop Frank J. Dewane continued his series of Masses for Diocesan Catholic Schools during Lent at Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School in Ave Maria March 13, 2023, and then March 14 at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers. The Bishop encouraged the students at both schools to make the most of the remainder of Lent by attending Mass, going to confession and focusing on the three pillars (prayer, fasting, and almsgiving) of the season.
Taking reading to a new level
While reading the George Orwell novella “Animal Farm,” English I students at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples also learned about dictators. The students applied that knowledge to modern day dictators to create displays that became a temporary “Dictator Museum” that displayed artifacts left behind by the citizens who were imprisoned, tortured, or killed by a dictator.
Students serve jury duty in “3 Little Pigs Trial”
Second graders at St. Mary Academy in Sarasota recently received a fun introduction to the judicial system March 8, 2023. The students took part in a jury trial based on the book “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs.” The students each received a summons to appear for jury duty. At the end of the “trial,” the wolf was acquitted. The jury deemed the wolf to not be at fault for huffing and puffing and blowing the little pigs’ houses down.
Collier Sheriff speaks to middle schoolers
Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk visited St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in early March to speak to middle school students. He spoke about his experience as sheriff, challenges of keeping our growing community safe, careers in law enforcement, civic duties and responsibilities, building good character, and being leaders. Students had the opportunity to ask lots of questions.
St. Joseph Catholic School seventh-grader Catherine Johnsen from Bradenton won the Florida DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Historical Essay Contest, March 4, 2023, in Orlando. Students were given the challenge of researching the Second Continental Congress that met from May 10, 1775, to March 1, 1781, and included delegates from all 13 colonies. Students were asked to imagine they were a delegate during the Congress, and to write an essay from a first-person perspective, indicating what would be important to accomplish for their colony. Two other St. Joseph students reached the finals after winning the Manatee County Chapter of the DAR contest in January. In addition to claiming the top prize in the state competition, Catherine had the opportunity to present her essay in Orlando. She now advances to the division level competition where she will the compete for the right to go to the national finals.
Congratulations to Sephora Esperance from St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral, who was first-runner up for the Best-In-Fair (Junior Division) at the Edison Science and Engineering Fair March 11, 2023, at Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero. Sephora will be presenting her science project at the Florida State Science and Engineering Fair next month. St. Andrew Catholic School also earned the prestigious Edison Cup. This award recognizes the best performing middle school in Regional Science Fair for achieving excellence in science and pursuing the spirit of Thomas Edison.
Verot Gala celebrates 60 years
The Vintage Verot Diamond Jubilee celebrated 60 years of premiere Catholic education at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers March 10, 2023, in the school gymnasium which was decorated with photos and items from the six decades. Many of the attendees wore Verot garb as generations of students have earned a Catholic education there. Bishop Frank J. Dewane was present and praised the school for being a beacon of light in the community by producing students who have made a real impact in the world and in the Catholic Church.
A ‘biting’ lesson
Lee County Mosquito Control visited St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers March 13, 2023, where kindergarteners learned about the lifecycle of a mosquito. The students also drew their own colorful mosquitoes.
School shines during Naples St. Patrick’s Day Parade
St. Ann Catholic School in Naples had a large group participate in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. There was a float which carried school musicians, a banner, and many participants. Principal Michael Buskirk and St. Ann Pastor Father William Davis, OSFS, rode in style in a seafoam green vehicle.
