Diocese of Venice Seminarian Joseph Corboy Doherty was one of 19 seminarians to enter into the Ministry of Acolyte March 5, 2023, in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at the Pontifical North American College in the Vatican. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre of Louisville was the main celebrant and spoke the following words as he handed the paten to each candidate: “Take this vessel with bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of his Church.”

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with the leadership of the Southwest Florida Guild of the Catholic Medical Association March 2, 2023, at the Catholic Center in Venice.
Gabriella Vasquez and Jack Benaitis are the first wrestlers from Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers to qualify for the state championships in Kissimmee March 3-4, 2023.
This first-grade class at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral celebrates reading 225 books in February.

