Students in the first Bishop Verot Catholic High School LEAP program (Learning Enrichment Academic Program) of the summer are seen June 22, 2023, in Fort Myers. The two-week program is for incoming freshmen as they take part in a reading assignment, making their own bandanas.
Students in the first Bishop Verot Catholic High School LEAP program (Learning Enrichment Academic Program) of the summer finished June 23, 2023, in Fort Myers. The two-week program is for incoming freshmen as they take part in a reading assignment (The Lord of the Flies) and discuss it as a group each day. They even made their own bandanas (a key plot point in the dystopian novel). The program gives the new students a sample of high school life without the usual pressures of a full campus. A second LEAP session will take place in July and include a review of the novel Pygmalion. Another summer program includes the opportunity for upperclassmen and their parents to receive help with the college application process, including working on essays, collecting recommendations, or even filling out applications with Maria Barbato, Verot director of school counseling. This outreach to students is offered throughout the summer.
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., Summertime is Giving appeal
Every day, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., serves the area’s most vulnerable population by feeding, housing, empowering, and helping all in need. This summer, you can be the one that makes a difference. Your acts of kindness have the power to transform lives and leave a positive impact in our community. The Catholic Charities Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal is asking for your support. The giving is easy! Your gift will make a positive impact on our less fortunate brothers and sisters! Visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org or mail a check to Catholic Charities, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
Did you know that Catholic Charities offers free counseling and psychotherapy? If you or someone you know is ready to take the first step towards healing and wellness, call 888-249-9296. Catholic Charities serves ALL that come to us for help, regardless of race or religion.
Support pregnant mothers in need
Looking for a way to help pregnant women in need? Your tax-deductible donation will help with rent, utilities, or other necessities. Give to the Catholic Charities Pennies for Babies Fund, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285 where no administrative fees are taken from any donations. Questions? Contact Jeanne Berdeaux, Berdeaux@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-374-1068.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.