Students in the first Bishop Verot Catholic High School LEAP program (Learning Enrichment Academic Program) of the summer are seen June 22, 2023, in Fort Myers. The two-week program is for incoming freshmen as they take part in a reading assignment, making their own bandanas.

Program helps incoming freshman in Fort Myers

Students in the first Bishop Verot Catholic High School LEAP program (Learning Enrichment Academic Program) of the summer finished June 23, 2023, in Fort Myers. The two-week program is for incoming freshmen as they take part in a reading assignment (The Lord of the Flies) and discuss it as a group each day. They even made their own bandanas (a key plot point in the dystopian novel). The program gives the new students a sample of high school life without the usual pressures of a full campus. A second LEAP session will take place in July and include a review of the novel Pygmalion. Another summer program includes the opportunity for upperclassmen and their parents to receive help with the college application process, including working on essays, collecting recommendations, or even filling out applications with Maria Barbato, Verot director of school counseling. This outreach to students is offered throughout the summer.

