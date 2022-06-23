Ordination to the Priesthood
Bishop Frank J. Dewane invites the faithful to the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this important event in the lives of the Deacons as well as the Diocese of Venice. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
The event will be livestreamed via the Epiphany Cathedral Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EpiphanyCathedral. You do not need to be a subscriber to view the ordination.
Feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help June 27
All are welcome to attend the celebration of Mass at 11:15 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, in the St. Joseph Chapel on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, 3989 S. Moon Drive, Venice, to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. In preparation, a novena will start Saturday, June 18. The daily prayers are published on the website at www.olph-retreat.org. The fall three-night, five-night and seven-night private, directed retreat schedule is also published on the website. To learn more about a private retreat and to register, visit www.olph-retreat.org or call 941-486-0233.
Clergy appointments
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following:
Effective Feb. 2, 2022:
Father Joseph Clifford, to Chaplain of St. Joseph Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Diocese of Lansing.
Effective May 31, 2022:
Father Piotr Paciorek, retired as Parochial Vicar of Ave Maria Parish.
Effective June 1, 2022:
Father Chester Domaszewicz, retired as Pastor of St. Bernard Parish.
Effective June 17, 2022:
Msgr. Patrick Dubois, to Vicar Forane of the Northern Deanery.
Where is Totus Tuus this week?
Totus Tuus (a Latin phrase meaning “totally yours”) is a summer Catholic youth camp program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship. From June 20-24, 2022, the team was at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in LaBelle. The weeklong Parish summer catechetical camp program assists parents and parishes in evangelizing and catechizing the youth by complementing the work they are already doing at the parish and at home. This summer the program is offered at eight parishes in the Diocese of Venice with two sessions now completed. The camp program takes place for grades one to five, Mondays thru Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for grades six to 12, Mondays thru Thursdays, from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Several parishes still have openings for this program. Contact the Director of Religious Education at the parish hosting the program or Anne Chrzan at chrzan@dioceseofvenice.org. The remaining Parishes hosting the program are as follows:
• St. Catherine Parish, 820 Hickory Street, Sebring, June 27-July 1.
• St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, July 11-15.
• St. Joseph Parish, 3100 26th Street West, Bradenton, July 18-22.
• St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, July 25-29.
• St. Patrick Parish, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Aug. 1-5.
Independence Day bike and golf cart parade
The Knights of Columbus Ave Maria Assembly 3862 is hosting the sixth annual “God Bless America” Independence Day bike and golf cart parade at 10 a.m., Monday, July 4, 2022. The ceremony starts in the town piazza and will include a reflection from an Ave Maria veteran on the “Blessing of Freedom.” It will be followed by patriotic songs, prayers for the country and a “Blessing of the Bikes.” The parade, which will include bikes, trikes, golf carts, skateboards, strollers (decorated or not), will be led by a fire truck and pass through several neighborhoods, ending approximately two miles later back in the piazza where there will be treats available. All are welcome. For more information, contact Dominick Micillo at 904-536-1480.
Mooney grad takes junior golf title
Wyatt Plattner, a recent graduate of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, won the 50th Southern Junior Championship at the Country Club of Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2022. To take the title, Plattner notched four birdies on the back nine holes to post a final-round 67, earning a three-shot win in the 54-hole event at 9-under-par 201. The Mooney grad will play at the college level at the University of Cincinnati beginning this fall.
Adoption services available
Catholic Charities Adoption Services is a statewide agency that provides counseling to birth parents, provisions or resources to meet the needs of birth parents considering adoption planning. Call Joan Pierse at 941-355-4680.
Volunteers needed in Naples
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Naples is looking for thrift store volunteers. If you would like to offer your time as a cashier, sorter, receiver or customer assistance representative for SVdP Naples, call Samantha at 239-775-2907 ext. 1014 or email info@svdpnaples.org
Youth Conference
The 14th annual Ave Maria University Youth Conference “Fearless” is being held July 8-10, 2022. Featured talks are by Father Rick Martignetti, Father Joseph Lugalambi, Father Rich Pagano and Chris Padget.
The event includes the talks, Mass, Adoration, praise and worship, fellowship, and opportunities for confession.
The cost is $175 and includes lodging, all meals, a t-shirt and more. To register, call 239-348-4725, aveconferences@gmail.com or www.aveconferences.com.
Support after Abortion program for men
One in four women will have experienced at least one abortion by age 45. A man is connected to every pregnancy and abortion, and may be hurting, too. Men often push down their experience or cover it up with unhealthy behaviors. For six weeks beginning Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Naples, Father Mark Harris will team up with Nathan Misirian from Support After Abortion to co-facilitate a program just for men wounded, angry or hurt by abortion. For information, call 941-412-5860 today or email project.rachel@dioceseofvenice.org to register for this series. All calls are confidential.
Volunteers to help pregnant mothers
Looking for a way to help pregnant women in need? Your tax-deductible donation will help with rent, utilities, or other necessities. Give to the Catholic Charities Pennies for Babies Fund, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285 where no administrative fees are taken from any donations. Questions? Contact Jeanne Berdeaux, Berdeaux@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-374-1068.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.