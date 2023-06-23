Ordination to the Priesthood July 15

Bishop Frank J. Dewane invites the Faithful of the Diocese of Venice to attend the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Alejandro Giraldo Roldan and Daniel Scanlan. The Ordination will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this important event in the lives of Deacons Alejandro and Daniel as well as the Diocese of Venice. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. 

Totus Tuus St. Peter the Apostle

Fifth and sixth graders take part in a discussion about the sorrowful mysteries of the rosary during a Totus Tuus summer camp at St. Peter the Apostle Parish June 20, 2023.
Totus Tuus Ave Maria

A Totus Tuus missionary assists a student June 20, 2023, during a summer camp at Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria.
Youth at Our Lady of Grace Parish

Youth at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park sell American flags to raise money after Mass June 18, 2023, to cover the costs of an upcoming youth conference.
Father Lorenzo Gonzalez

Father Lorenzo Gonzalez, Pastor of St. Columbkille Parish in Fort Myers, is seen getting into the spirit of the Knights of Columbus Liberty Ball June 17, 2023.
Fire Department summer camp

Naples Fire Department firefighters sprayed water on students participating in a summer camp June 16, 2023, at St. Ann Parish and Catholic School in Naples.

