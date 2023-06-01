Kale Van Wart, a junior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples, kneels before his completed Eagle Scout Project, a refurbished prayer and vegetable garden at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School.
St. Jude Parish in Sarasota hosted a men’s Emmaus retreat that concluded Pentecost Sunday, May 28, 2023, with Mass celebrated by Pastor Father Celestino Gutiérrez. An Emmaus retreat consists of lay faithful who present personal testimonies and experiences. These presentations are shared with those attending the retreat. The testimonies and presentations portray a “new way of life” in the Lord, according to the Gospel of St. Luke: 24, 13-35; “The Road to Emmaus.” The ultimate goal of the retreat is an invitation for participants to seek God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit at all times in their life.
Students meet pen pals
During the school year, students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton practice their writing and cursive skills by becoming pen-pals with a group from Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish. To celebrate, and to finally meet their pen pals, students enjoyed an end-of-year Cursive Party May 25, 2023, at the school.
Scout cleans, upgrades school prayer garden
The flower and vegetable garden at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples was in need of help, and it became an opportunity for 17-year-old Kale Van Wart, a junior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School, to complete his Eagle Scout Project. Kale, son of Seton middle school science teacher Megan Van Wort, has been a Scout since first grade. Completing an Eagle Scout service project would help him earn the highest achievement in the Scouts. A Seton parent assisted in the initial plans and layout for the garden and several other Seton families generously donated and delivered the needed materials. The renovation required a complete tear out of the old garden and relocation of existing memorial pavers to implement the new design. Kale worked five weekends to complete the project with over 24 hours of service. The new garden now includes a rosary walk surrounded by lovely placement of plants and flowers, creating a peaceful environment for students and staff to visit and pray. The prayer garden will be cared for by future Seton students as they learn about nature and growing plants and vegetables.
Day of Reflection for Sacramental Marriage June 17
The Office of Marriage and Family Life will be hosting a Day of Reflection for couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage in the Catholic Church on two separate dates. This day of reflection will be 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 17, 2023, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1922 SW 20th Ave., Cape Coral. A specially prepared team will share their experiences and information enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of marriage. The cost of $50/couple covers all retreat materials and lunch. Pre-registration is required at Marriage Preparation Seminar 2023 (regfox.com). Should you have questions or require additional information contact Carrie Harkey at 941-484-9543 ext. 4748, or harkey@dioceseofvenice.org.
Ordination to the Priesthood July 15
Bishop Frank J. Dewane invites the faithful to the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Alejandro Giraldo Roldan and Daniel Scanlan. The Ordination will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this important event in the lives of Deacons Alejandro and Daniel as well as the Diocese of Venice. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Retreats returning to OLPH retreat center in Venice
Starting this fall, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, 3989 South Mon Drive, Venice, is offering a variety of retreats. There is available a single-day Youth Retreats for grades 6-12. The following group retreats are open for registration: Matt Talbot Men’s Retreat scheduled for October 15-17, and the Can You See Me? retreat scheduled for October 27-29, 2023. Interested in a 3-night, 5-night, or 7-night private, directed retreat schedule? Fall dates are now available. To learn more or to register for a group or private retreat, please call 941-486-0233 or visit https://www.olph-retreat.org/.
Volunteers needed for prison outreach ministry
Join the team of Diocesan volunteers who enter county jails and state prisons within the 10-county Diocese of Venice to do pastoral outreach, distribute the Eucharist and facilitate programs. Priests, Deacons, and lay volunteers are encouraged to assist in this ministry. Volunteers will first participate in an orientation program before entering the facility and will “shadow” experienced volunteers until you feel comfortable. Times and days vary by facility. Please contact Joe Mallof at 224-217-7139 or Bob Hiniker 863-558-0407 to learn where you can fit into this joyful opportunity.
