A men’s Emmaus retreat at St. Jude Parish in Sarasota Pentecost Sunday, May 26, 2023, concluded with a Mass.

Sarasota Parish hosts men’s Emmaus retreat

St. Jude Parish in Sarasota hosted a men’s Emmaus retreat that concluded Pentecost Sunday, May 28, 2023, with Mass celebrated by Pastor Father Celestino Gutiérrez. An Emmaus retreat consists of lay faithful who present personal testimonies and experiences. These presentations are shared with those attending the retreat. The testimonies and presentations portray a “new way of life” in the Lord, according to the Gospel of St. Luke: 24, 13-35; “The Road to Emmaus.” The ultimate goal of the retreat is an invitation for participants to seek God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit at all times in their life.

St. Joseph pen pals

Students from St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton meet with their pen-pals from Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish during a reception May 25, 2023.
Kale Van Wart

Kale Van Wart, a junior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples, kneels before his completed Eagle Scout Project, a refurbished prayer and vegetable garden at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School.

