Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate June 18
All are invited and encouraged to attend the Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate for Craig Dutka of Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto. The Ordination will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Holy Cross Parish, 506 26th St. W., Palmetto.
Lourdes Virtual pilgrimage June 25
Holy Cross Parish, 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, is hosting a “Lourdes Virtual Pilgrimage Experience,” at 9 a.m., June 25, 2022. Presented by the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers, the presentation will be in English and Spanish and feature a grotto rock and water from Lourdes. The event will also include a Eucharistic blessing and rosary procession. Participants will have the opportunity to earn a plenary indulgence. There is no cost to attend. Call Holy Cross Parish at 941-729-3891.
Vacation Bible school in Grove City, Venice
St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is hosting vacation Bible school “God’s Wonder Lab,” from 9 a.m. to noon, June 20-24, 2022. Participants will delve into five Bible stories and discover Jesus’ love for us. Open to children first to sixth grades, 2022-2023. Register online at www.sfoachuch.com or call Jim Brantner at 941-697-4899, and press 3.
Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, is hosting a vacation Bible school “Monumental — Celebrating God’s Greatness,” from 9 a.m. to noon, June 27 to July 1, 2022. Meet new friends, participate in amazing games, have surprising adventures and more. Register at www.epiphanycathedral.org or call 941-484-3505. Adult and teen volunteers needed.
Ordination to the Priesthood
Bishop Frank J. Dewane invites the faithful to the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this important event in the lives of the Deacons as well as the Diocese of Venice. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
The event will be livestreamed via the Epiphany Cathedral Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EpiphanyCathedral. You do not need to be a subscriber to view the ordination.
Adoption services available
Catholic Charities Adoption Services is a statewide agency that provides counseling to birth parents, provisions or resources to meet the needs of birth parents considering adoption planning. Call Joan Pierse at 941-355-4680.
Volunteers needed
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Naples is looking for thrift store volunteers. If you would like to offer your time as a cashier, sorter, receiver or customer assistance representative for SVdP Naples, call Samantha at 239-775-2907 ext. 1014 or email info@svdpnaples.org
Youth Conference
The 14th annual Ave Maria University Youth Conference “Fearless” is being held July 8-10, 2022. Featured talks are by Father Rick Martignetti, Father Joseph Lugalambi, Father Rich Pagano and Chris Padget.
The event includes the talks, Mass, Adoration, praise and worship, fellowship, and opportunities for confession.
The cost is $175 and includes lodging, all meals, a t-shirt and more. To register, call 239-348-4725, aveconferences@gmail.com or www.aveconferences.com.
