hurricane.jpg
Totus Tuus missionaries

Totus Tuus missionaries lead a small group discussion during a youth summer camp June 12, 2023, at St. Agnes Parish in Naples.

Where is Totus Tuus this Week?

Totus Tuus (a Latin phrase meaning “totally yours”) is a summer Catholic youth camp program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship. During the week of June 12-16, 2023, the team was at St. Agnes Parish in Naples. The weeklong Parish summer catechetical camp assists parents and parishes in evangelizing and catechizing the youth by complementing the work they are already doing at the Parish and at home.

St. Andrew National Junior Honor Society

Seventh-graders from the National Junior Honor Society of St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral were recognized by the Everglades Foundation during a virtual celebration event June 2, 2023, for their participation in a community service project to protect the Everglades.
Knights on Bikes Marco

Members of the Knights on Bikes are seen at San Marco Parish, Marco Island, where they were the honor guard for the Mass June 4, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.