Sarasota school recognized
St. Mary Academy won the Family Living Magazine’s Reader’s Choice 2022 award for Best Special Education School in the area. Interested parents are welcome to view St. Mary Academy’s environment. To learn more, visit www.stmarysarasota.org/.
Lourdes Virtual pilgrimage June 25
Holy Cross Parish, 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, is hosting a “Lourdes Virtual Pilgrimage Experience,” at 9 a.m., June 25, 2022. Presented by the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers, the presentation will be in English and Spanish and feature a grotto rock and water from Lourdes. The event will also include a Eucharistic blessing and rosary procession. Participants will have the opportunity to earn a plenary indulgence. There is no cost to attend. For information, call Holy Cross Parish at 941-729-3891.
Religious Freedom Week 2022
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is promoting the celebration of Religious Freedom Week beginning Wednesday, June 22 to Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Each year the week encompasses the period between the memorial of Sts. Thomas More and John Fisher, through the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul. The theme for this year is “Life and Dignity for All.” The Church plays a crucial role in both bearing witness to the Gospel of Life and serving all who will be affected by these discussions and their outcomes, especially in light of an upcoming Supreme Court decision in June. Learn how you can pray, reflect, and act to promote religious freedom at www.usccb.org/ReligiousFreedomWeek.
Catholic Summer Camp Program
Totus Tuus (a Latin phrase meaning “totally yours”) is a summer Catholic youth camp program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship. The weeklong Parish summer catechetical camp program assists parents and parishes in evangelizing and catechizing youth by complementing the work they are already doing at the parish and at home. This summer the program will be offered at eight parishes in the Diocese of Venice. The camp program is for grades 1-5 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for grades 6-12, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Parishes hosting the program in the coming weeks are as follows:
• St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, June 13-17.
• Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 355 S. Bridge Street, LaBelle, June 20-24.
• St. Catherine Parish, 820 Hickory Street, Sebring, June 27-July 1.
• St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, July 11-15.
• St. Joseph Parish, 3100 26th Street West, Bradenton, July 18-22.
• St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, July 25-29.
• St. Patrick Parish, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Aug. 1-5.
Several parishes still have openings for this program. Contact the Director of Religious Education at the Parish hosting the program or Anne Chrzan at chrzan@dioceseofvenice.org.
Volunteers needed
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Naples is looking for thrift store volunteers. If you would like to offer your time as a cashier, sorter, receiver or customer assistance representative for SVdP Naples, call Samantha at 239-775-2907 ext. 1014 or email info@svdpnaples.org
Vacation Bible school in Grove City, Venice
St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is hosting Vacation Bible School “God’s Wonder Lab,” from 9 a.m. to noon Monday June 20 to Friday, June 24, 2022. Participants will delve into five Bible stories and discover Jesus’ love for us. Open to children first to sixth grades, 2022-2023. Register online at www.sfoachuch.com or call Jim Brantner at 941-697-4899, and press 3.
Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, is hosting a Vacation Bible School “Monumental — Celebrating God’s Greatness,” from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 1, 2022. Meet new friends, participate in amazing games, have surprising adventures and more. Register at www.epiphanycathedral.org or call 941-484-3505. Adult and teen volunteers needed.
Youth Conference
The 14th annual Ave Maria University Youth Conference “Fearless” is being held July 8-10, 2022. Featured talks are by Father Rick Martignetti, Father Joseph Lugalambi, Father Rich Pagano and Chris Padget.
The event includes the talks, Mass, Adoration, praise and worship, fellowship, and opportunities for confession. The cost is $175 and includes lodging, all meals, a t-shirt and more.
To register, call 239-348-4725, aveconferences@gmail.com or www.aveconferences.com.
Adoption services available
Catholic Charities Adoption Services is a statewide agency that provides counseling to birth parents, provisions or resources to meet the needs of birth parents considering adoption planning. Call Joan Pierse at 941-355-4680.
Ordination to the Priesthood
Bishop Frank J. Dewane invites the faithful to the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this important event in the lives of the Deacons as well as the Diocese of Venice. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Rally a success
More than 30 people took part in the national “America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally” June 4, 2022, at the corner of Daniels Parkway and Daniels Commerce Boulevard in Fort Myers. It focused on traditional family and public prayers in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and to end abortion. The threat of rain kept some away as the region was under a tropical storm warning at the time. Rally organizer Toni Holmlund said the weather cooperated and most of the drivers passing by were supportive.
PRAYERS FOR HURRICANE SEASON IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH
As we enter the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season (June 1-Nov. 30), a prayer is presented here by which one asks God for protection and safety from the storms that often threaten southwest Florida. We must all remember the devastating effect of past hurricanes and the suffering which follows in their wake.
Oración para la temporada de huracanes
O Dios, Señor de este mundo pasajero, escucha la humilde voz de tus hijos. El Mar de Galilea obedeció Tu orden y volvió a su anterior quietud. Tu todavía eres el Señor de tierra y mar.
Vivimos en la sombra del peligro sobre el cual no tenemos control; el Golfo, como un violento gigante, puede despertar de su aparente letargo, sobrepasar sus límites, invadir nuestra tierra y sembrar caos y desastre.
Durante esta temporada de huracanes acudimos a Ti, O Padre Misericordioso. Líbranos de tragedias como las pasadas que están tan vivas en nuestra memoria y cuyas heridas rehúsan ser curadas con el paso del tiempo.
O Virgen, Estrella del Mar, nuestra amada Madre, te pedimos
que intercedas ante tu Hijo por nosotros,
para que nos libre de las calamidades comunes a esta área,
y animados con un verdadero espíritu de gratitude
caminemos en los pasos de tu Divino Hijo
para llegar a la Jerusalén Celestial,
donde una eternidad sin tormentas nos espera. Amen.
Prayer for Safety in Hurricane Season
O God, Master of this passing world,
hear the humble voices of your children.
The Sea of Galilee obeyed Your order
and returned to its former quietude.
You are still the Master of land and sea.
We live in the shadow of a danger over which we have no control:
the Gulf, like a provoked and angry giant,
can awake from its seeming lethargy, overstep its conventional boundaries,
invade our land, and spread chaos and disaster.
During this hurricane season we turn to You, O loving Father.
Spare us from past tragedies whose memories are still so vivid
and whose wounds seem to refuse to heal with passing of time.
O Virgin, Star of the Sea, Our beloved Mother, we ask you
to plead with your Son on our behalf,
so that spared from the calamities common to this area
and animated with a true spirit of gratitude,
we will walk in the footsteps of your Divine Son
to reach the heavenly Jerusalem,
where a stormless eternity awaits us. Amen.
