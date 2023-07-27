Execution prayer vigils Aug. 3

James Barnes is scheduled to be executed in Florida at 6 p.m. Aug. 3, 2023. Barnes was sentenced to death for the 1988 murder of a young woman named Patricia Miller in Melbourne, and he has been on Florida’s death row since 2006. Prayer vigils will be held at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, at San Pedro Parish, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, and at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, at the outdoor Last Supper table at Sacred Heart Parish, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. All are invited to attend. 

Mollie O’Connell

Mollie O’Connell of St. Martha Parish in Sarasota, won gold in the 2k cycling time trial race at the Special Olympics in Berlin July 21, 2023.
Knights of Columbus Knights on Bikes

Members of the Knights of Columbus Knights on Bikes are seen making donations at the Community Pregnancy Clinic in Naples July 22, 2023.
Cooper Kolbe

Cooper Kolbe, a student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton, was the goalie on the Owen’s Hero’s lacrosse team that took part in the Youth Lacrosse World Series this summer.

