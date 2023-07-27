James Barnes is scheduled to be executed in Florida at 6 p.m. Aug. 3, 2023. Barnes was sentenced to death for the 1988 murder of a young woman named Patricia Miller in Melbourne, and he has been on Florida’s death row since 2006. Prayer vigils will be held at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, at San Pedro Parish, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, and at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, at the outdoor Last Supper table at Sacred Heart Parish, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. All are invited to attend.
If you are not able to attend, pray for Barnes and his family as well as Miller and her family, and all tasked with his execution.
Sarasota parishioner makes her mark on Special Olympics
Mollie O’Connell of St. Martha Parish in Sarasota found her way to the victory podium following her win at the Special Olympics in Berlin. Mollie earned a gold medal in the 2k cycling time trial race at the games held June 21, 2023, with a winning time of 5:56.78. The Special Olympics were held in Germany from June 17-25, with more than 7,000 athletes competing in 26 sports. Well done, Mollie!
Clergy appointments
A very warm welcome to Father Alejandro Roldán and Father Daniel Scanlan, the newest members to the Presbyterate.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following appointments:
Effective July 31, 2023:
Father Lawton Lang to Administrator of San Antonio Parish, Port Charlotte, from Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas More Parish, Sarasota.
Effective July 17, 2023:
Father Alejandro Roldán to Parochial Vicar of St. Agnes Parish and St. Elizabeth Parish, both in Naples.
Effective August 9, 2023:
Father Daniel Scanlan to Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas More Parish in Sarasota, after initial assignment to assist at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Knights on Bikes ride for life
The Knights on Bikes group took part in a charity ride for life July 22, 2023. The motorcyclists met at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Naples and prayed the rosary before proceeding to the Community Pregnancy Clinic in downtown Naples. There the Knights dropped off pampers, baby wipes, and many other supplies. They also raised and donated money to the Clinic to help support the pregnancy resource center which has four clinics throughout the Diocese, providing life-affirming solutions to real-world problems, saving thousands of lives as a result.
Bradenton student plays lacrosse for a cause
Cooper Kolbe, a student at St. Joseph Catholic School, plays on a competitive lacrosse team with Owen’s Heroes, which was named for a 5-year-old who has type 1 diabetes. The team plays and raises money for research and to help families of children struggling with juvenile diabetes. Cooper is the goalie and this summer the team competed in the Youth Lacrosse World Series against 25 teams from around the world. After the tournament, Owen’s Heroes was ranked #11 in the world. What a great experience, and what a great cause these young athletes have embraced.
Scam alert
There have been recent incidents where parishioners have been contacted supposedly by their pastor and/or parish staff to send gift cards, cash or money orders via email or text. These requests are a scam and under no circumstances should you reply to these emails or comply with these requests. Nor should you divulge any personal information to anyone that is not a trusted source. If you are contacted with a request for money via email or text, and the message appears as though it is from a Diocesan priest or employee, do not reply. Instead, make direct contact with the person by calling the Parish and asking to speak with the priest or employee.
Vocational retreat in Arcadia in August
St. Paul Catholic Church is hosting a one-day “Encounter with Christ” vocational retreat, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 26, 2023, for males and females ages 15 to 30. The retreat will take place in the Parish Hall located at 1208 East Oak St., Arcadia. The cost for the day is $20 and includes meals and materials. Pre-registration is available by emailing retreatreg20@gmail.com. For information contact the Parish office at 863-494-2611.
Surviving Divorce program
If you or someone you know is navigating the challenges of a separation or divorce, consider participating in the Surviving Divorce Program developed by Rose Sweet, a well-known Catholic author, and speaker. The 12-week program begins at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 17, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Ave., Naples. To register, contact Michael Dana at mgdana@gmail.com or 301-332-9055.
