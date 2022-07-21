Sister Marianne Baehr, a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet, and longtime teacher at St. Mary Academy and St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota, died at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham, New York July 10, 2022, at the age of 80. Sister Marianne entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1960, professing vows final vows in August 1967. She gained a degree from the College of Saint Rose, Albany, New York, and an advanced degree in education from SUNY Cortland, New York. For many years Sister ministered as a teacher and administrator in the schools of the Diocese of Syracuse, Sister Marianne moved to the Diocese of Venice when her brother, Father David Baehr, retired to the area. Within the Diocese, Sister Marianne was a teacher at both St. Mary Academy and St. Martha Catholic School between 2005 and 2017 before her retirement retiring to the Provincial House in Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial took place on July 20, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Provincial House. Sister Marianne was predeceased by her parents and brother, Father David. Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Marianne Baehr.
Third Emmaus Congress held in Bonita Springs
Hundreds gathered for the third Congress of Emmaus (Emaus) held July 16, 2022, at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs. The event, which was in Spanish, was for those who have completed an Emmaus weekend retreat in the past and served as an opportunity to renew and recapture the fire that grew in them during their first retreat. This was the first Congress of Emmaus since 2019. The gathering at St. Leo the Great included music and reflections with a particular focus on the Eucharist, with Adoration and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. The day culminated with Mass.
The Emmaus retreat program is a Diocesan-approved retreat weekend that takes place three times a year in both English and Spanish.
It is open to all men and women ages 20 or older seeking to grow in their relationship with Christ regardless of their present level of faith and practice. To learn more about Emmaus retreats across the Diocese, contact your local parish or email emaus@dioceseofvenice.org or emmaus@dioceseofvenice.org.
Natural Family Planning Awareness Week
July 24-30 is designated as National NFP Awareness Week to spread the word about Catholic teaching on marriage and conjugal love. Sharing basic information about the methods of NFP and why they support God’s design for love and life is at the heart of this national campaign. The Office of Family Life will be hosting free, virtual information sessions on the Creighton Model FertiltyCare System during NFP week. To schedule a session contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-484-9543 ext. 3019. For more informtion on NFP, visit https://www.usccb.org/topics/natural-family-planning/national-nfp-awareness-week.
Witnessing Faith with Bishop Dewane
Join Bishop Frank J. Dewane for his monthly radio program on Relevant Radio on 106.7 FM and 1410 AM in Fort Myers and 93.3 FM and 1660 AM and in Naples. “Witnessing Faith with Bishop Dewane” can be heard at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 29. Outside of the listening area, access to the program is available at https://dioceseofvenice.org/our-bishop/relevant-radio-podcasts.
Knights present check to benefit Ukrainian Relief
Two members of the Knights of Columbus Father John J. Walsh Council 7052 of Venice presented a check for $4,550 to Bishop Frank J. Dewane at the Catholic Center in Venice July 12, 2022. The money was collected to support the Ukrainian Relief Fund of Catholic Relief Services, which is the designated agency in the United States to work with local Church partners to distribute lifesaving supplies like food and water. Anyone interested in supporting Ukrainian Relief can send Donations to the Diocese of Venice, with “Ukraine” indicated in the memo or note line at the following address: Diocese of Venice in Florida, Ukraine Relief, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285, or visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/ways-to-give/ and click the donate button.
Food pantry needs help
St. Joseph Food Pantry in Bradenton is in need of peanut butter, an important part of the pantry’s Family Bags that provides a key source of protein for children in need in Manatee County. The pantry is happy to accept bulk, large and small containers of peanut butter, as well as other non-perishable food items. If you wish to make a financial contribution, your donation can be doubled thanks to a partnership with the Flanzer Trust. Donations can be delivered to 2704 33rd Ave. W. Bradenton, FL 34205, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Call 941-756 3732 or email directors@stjoepantry.com if you have any questions or if you need to make arrangements for drop off. For more information about how you can help, visit www.stjoepantry.com.
Volunteers needed in Naples
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Naples is looking for thrift store volunteers. If you would like to offer your time as a cashier, sorter, receiver or customer assistance representative for SVdP Naples, call Samantha at 239-775-2907 ext. 1014 or email info@svdpnaples.org.
Help pregnant moms in need
If you would like to help pregnant women in need financially, consider giving to the Pennies for Babies Fund. Send checks (not cash) to Catholic Charities Pennies for Babies Fund, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285. All donations go directly to rent, utilities and special needs of pregnant moms who choose to parent their child.
APPOINTMENTS
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following:
Effective July 16, 2022:
Father Teofilo Ramirez Moreno, c.s., from Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Immokalee, to Pastor.
Effective July 18, 2022:
Father Phillip Schweda, as from Parochial Vicar of Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish in Bradenton, to Administrator of St. Bernard Parish in Holmes Beach.
Father David Portorreal, to Parochial Vicar at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs.
Father Michael Young, to Parochial Vicar at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.
Father Christian Chami, to Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto until Sept. 30, 2022, when he returns to Rome to complete his Licentiate Studies at the Pontifical Atheneum of St. Anselm.
Effective July 25, 2022:
Father Saji Ellickal Joseph, M.C.B.S., from as Parochial Vicar of St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers, to Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice.
