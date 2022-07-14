Food pantry needs help
Above, volunteers take a break while serving at St. Joseph Food Pantry in Bradenton in June 2022. The pantry is in need of peanut butter, an important part of the pantry’s Family Bags that provides a key source of protein for children in need in Manatee County. The pantry is happy to accept bulk, large and small containers of peanut butter, as well as other non-perishable food items. If you wish to make a financial contribution, your donation can be doubled thanks to a partnership with the Flanzer Trust. Donations can be delivered to 2704 33rd Ave. W. Bradenton, FL 34205, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Call 941-756 3732 or email directors@stjoepantry.com if you have any questions or if you need to make arrangements for drop off. For more information about how you can help, visit www.stjoepantry.com.
St. Andrew alumnus named MLB All-Star
Congratulations to 2012 St. Andrew Catholic School Alumnus Shane McClanahan on being selected to his first career MLB All Star game, as starting pitcher representing the Tampa Bay Rays. McClanahan went to Cape Coral High School and then University of South Florida. He was the 31st Pick overall in 2018 MLB Draft for the Rays. In his second season in the majors, the lefthander has a 9-3 record, with a 1.73 earned run average and 141 strikeouts.
Former Naples Pastor dies
Father John M. O’Neill, Oblate of St. Francis de Sales and former Pastor at St. Ann Parish in Naples, died July 9, 2022. He was 77. Ordained to the priesthood June 9, 1973, Father O’Neill served at schools and Parishes in Ohio, New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Father was also assistant to the president of DeSales University and held several positions with the Oblates. Within the Diocese of Venice, Father O’Neill served as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers from 2005-2008, and as Pastor of St. Ann Parish from June 2008 to March 2009. Father also served as a teacher at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Oblate Community Chapel in Childs, Maryland. Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father O’Neill, and for the consolation of his family.
Marking 60 years of religious life
Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Maureen Carroll, seen above, is marking 60 years of religious life in 2022. A teacher at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples since 1989, Sister Maureen has taught grades one to four in Catholic schools of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois and Florida. She is a support teacher who teaches second-grade religion at St. Ann. She says her greatest joy is to lead the children to Jesus through the Sacraments of Reconciliation and Holy Eucharist. Congratulations Sister Maureen.
Parish hosts annual 4th of July Picnic
St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Port Charlotte hosted its annual Fourth of July Family Picnic which drew hundreds to celebrate our nation’s freedom and the opportunity to enjoy some good food made by the parishioners.
Independence Day Bike and Golf Cart Parade
The Knights of Columbus Ave Maria Assembly 3862 hosted the sixth annual “God Bless America” Independence Day Bike and Golf Cart Parade in Ave Maria. The ceremony began in the Piazza on the steps of the Church and included patriotic songs, prayers for the country and a “Blessing of the Bikes.” The parade, which drew more than 500 people of all ages, included motorcycles, bicycles, trikes, golf carts, skateboards and strollers all led by a fire truck.
Volunteers needed in Naples
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Naples is looking for thrift store volunteers. If you would like to offer your time as a cashier, sorter, receiver or customer assistance representative for SVdP Naples, call Samantha at 239-775-2907 ext. 1014 or email info@svdpnaples.org.
Where is Totus Tuus this week?
Totus Tuus (a Latin phrase meaning “totally yours”) is a summer Catholic youth camp program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship.
The weeklong Parish summer catechetical camp program assists parents and parishes in evangelizing and catechizing the youth by complementing the work they are already doing at the parish and at home. The camp program takes place for grades one to five, Mondays thru Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for grades six to 12, Mondays thru Thursdays, from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Several parishes still have openings for this program. Contact the Director of Religious Education at the parish hosting the program or Anne Chrzan at chrzan@dioceseofvenice.org. The remaining Parishes hosting the program are as follows:
• St. Joseph Parish, 3100 26th Street West, Bradenton, July 18-22.
• St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, July 25-29.
• St. Patrick Parish, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Aug. 1-5.
Help pregnant moms in need
If you would like to help pregnant women in need financially, consider giving to the Pennies for Babies Fund. Send checks (not cash) to Catholic Charities Pennies for Babies Fund, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285. All donations go directly to rent, utilities and special needs of pregnant moms who choose to parent their child.
APPOINTMENTS
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following:
Effective July 1, 2022:
Father Anthony Armstrong, O.Carm., to Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey.
Father Frederick Tillotson, O.Carm., retired as Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey.
Father Alexander Pince, to Parochial Vicar of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, as he completed Licentiate Studies in Moral Theology at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome.
Effective July 4, 2022:
Father Patrick Wilson, S.A.C., retired as Parochial Vicar of St. Martha Parish.
