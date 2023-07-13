Bishop celebrating anniversaries in July
The month of July holds a special meaning in the heart of Bishop Frank J. Dewane as it is the month in which he was ordained to the priesthood (July 16, 1988), and ordained as a Bishop (July 25, 2006). The priestly ordination anniversary is 35 years, while the Bishop ordination is 17 years.
Bishop Dewane was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and served in a Parish and in the Diocesan Tribunal. The Bishop was then appointed in 1991 to serve as a member of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations in New York City, during which time he represented the Holy See at several international conferences. In 1995, he was transferred to the Pontifical Council “Cor Unum” and was later appointed Under Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace. Bishop Dewane was named Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida by Pope Benedict XVI April 25, 2006.
Please pray for Bishop Dewane on his respective 35th and 17th anniversaries. Anyone wishing to send their congratulations to the Bishop can do so at communications@dioceseofvenice.org.
Clergy appointments
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following:
Effective July 17, 2023:
Father Jerome A. Carosella from Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy, Boca Grande, to retirement.
Father Anthony Hewitt from Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Fort Myers, to Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Boca Grande.
Father Steven Clemente from Parochial Vicar of St. William Parish, Naples, to Administrator of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Fort Myers.
Father Grzegorz Klich from Parochial Vicar of Ascension Parish, Fort Myers Beach, to Parochial Vicar of St. William Parish, Naples.
Father Robert Tatman from Parochial Vicar of St. Jude Parish, Sarasota, to Parochial Vicar of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Fort Myers.
Father Christian Chami after completion of his Licentiate Studies at the Pontifical University of St. Anselm in Rome to Parochial Vicar of St. Jude Parish, Sarasota.
Natural Family Planning Week July 23-29
Natural Family Planning Awareness week is July 23-29, 2023. The dates of Natural Family Planning Awareness Week highlight the anniversary of the papal encyclical Humanae Vitae (July 25) which articulates Catholic beliefs about human sexuality, conjugal love, and responsible parenthood. Find information through the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops website at https://www.usccb.org/topics/natural-family-planning/national-nfp-awareness-week. For more information or to attend a free introductory session contact Carrie Harkey at 941-484-9543 or harkey@dioceseofvenice.org.
Execution prayer vigils Aug. 3
James Barnes is scheduled to be executed in Florida at 6 p.m. Aug. 3, 2023. Barnes was sentenced to death for the 1988 murder of a young woman named Patricia Miller in Melbourne, and he has been on Florida’s death row since 2006. Prayer vigils will be held at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, at San Pedro Parish, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, and at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, at the outdoor Last Supper table at Sacred Heart Parish, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. All are invited to attend! If you are not able to attend, please pray for Barnes and his family as well as Miller and her family, and all those tasked with his execution.
Ave Youth Conference welcomes Bishop
Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass July 9, 2023, at the conclusion of the REVEALED Conference in Ave Maria. The Mass included more than 400 high school students from across Florida and beyond who were participating in the three-day conference at Ave Maria University. TThe youth were encouraged to open themselves to God’s love and His Kingship, making the Lord their King guide in their life.
Totus Tuus continues to share the love of Christ
Totus Tuus (a Latin phrase meaning “totally yours”) is a summer Catholic youth camp program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship. During the week of July 9-14, 2023, the team was at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in LaBelle. The weeklong Parish summer catechetical program assists parents and parishes in evangelizing and catechizing the youth by complementing the work they are already doing at the Parish and at home. The program is offered at 11 Parishes throughout the summer in the Diocese of Venice with four sessions now completed. The week-long camps are divided into two sessions, with the day camp for students entering grades one to six, and the evening camp for middle school and high school students entering grades seven to 12.
The remaining Parishes hosting the program are as follows:
St. John XXIII in Fort Myers and St. Patrick in Sarasota, July 16-21;
Epiphany Cathedral in Venice and Our Lady of the Angels in Lakewood Ranch, July 23-28.
Some parishes still have limited openings for this program. To inquire, please contact the individual Parish religious education office by visiting https://dioceseofvenice.org/find-a-parish/. For further information regarding this program, visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/totustuus2023/.
Vocational retreat in Arcadia in August
St. Paul Catholic Church is hosting a one-day “Encounter with Christ” vocational retreat, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 26, 2023, for males and females ages 15 to 30. The retreat will take place in the Parish Hall located at 1208 East Oak St., Arcadia. The cost for the day is $20 and includes meals and materials. Pre-registration is available by emailing retreatreg20@gmail.com. For further information contact the Parish office at 863-494-2611.
Surviving Divorce program
If you or someone you know is navigating the challenges of a separation or divorce, consider participating in the Surviving Divorce Program developed by Rose Sweet, a well-known Catholic author, and speaker. The 12-week program begins at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 17, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Ave., Naples. To register, contact Michael Dana at mgdana@gmail.com or 301-332-9055.
