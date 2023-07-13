Ave Maria Parish “God Bless America” Independence Day Bike and Golf Cart Parade

The seventh annual Ave Maria Parish “God Bless America” Independence Day Bike and Golf Cart Parade was a huge success with hundreds of participants of all ages. The parade concluded in the Ave Maria Piazza in front the Parish church.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane

REVEALED Youth Conference

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with participants in the REVEALED Youth Conference at Ave Maria University, following Mass July 9, 2023, in Ave Maria.
Totus Tuus

Totus Tuus missioners leads a classroom session on the holy rosary during the program July 11, 2023, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Labelle.

