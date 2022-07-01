The Women’s Club of St. Thomas More Parish in Sarasota has concluded another successful fundraising season as it presented $5,000 to its Pastor, Father Gordon Zanetti; $1,500 to Brenda McGowan, awareness manager of Selah Freedom; and $1,500 to Mary Ellen Mancini, director of development of SPARCC (Safe Place & Rape Crisis Center). The club also supports Resurrection House and Remnant Church/Café of Sarasota. For information about St. Thomas More Women’s Club, visit www.stthomasmoresrq.org/women-s-club or call 941-923-1691.
July 4th bike and golf cart parade
The Knights of Columbus Ave Maria Assembly 3862 is hosting the sixth annual “God Bless America” Independence Day bike and golf cart parade at 10 a.m., Monday, July 4, 2022. The ceremony starts in the Piazza and will include a reflection from an Ave Maria veteran on the “Blessing of Freedom.” It will be followed by patriotic songs, prayers for the country and a “Blessing of the Bikes.” The two-mile parade will include bikes, golf carts, skateboards and strollers (decorated or not) led by a fire truck. They will pass through several neighborhoods and finish in the Piazza for treats. All welcome. For information, contact Dominick Micillo at 904-536-1480.
First Friday Prayer Intention
The Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida Inc. invites all to join them July 1, 2022, for a prayer session led by Bishop Frank J. Dewane on www.facebook.com/ccfdov for all the prayer intentions that were submitted for July’s First Friday Prayer Intentions. Everyone is encouraged to submit their prayer intentions throughout July and all upcoming months in the comment section of the video post on Facebook. The Foundation will also post the video at www.ccfdioceseofvenice.org. To submit a private prayer via email, send it to CCF@dioceseofvenice.org. To learn more about the program, visit ccfdioceseofvenice.org/first-friday-prayer-intentions/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.