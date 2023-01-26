VEN Briefs principal

Tony Ferraro, of Floyd Consulting, speaks to Diocesan principals during a two-day meeting Jan. 19-20, 2023, in Sarasota.

Principal gathering held in Sarasota

Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools principals gathered for their Colloquio 2023 meeting Jan. 19-20, 2023, in Sarasota. The meeting focused on goal setting and empowering the principals in how they can support their faculty and staff to help ensure long-term retention. The keynote was Tony Ferraro, of Floyd Consulting, who spoke on “The Dream Manager,” a program based on a book by acclaimed author Matthew Kelly. The book is a business parable about how companies can achieve remarkable results by helping their employees fulfill their dreams. The meeting was organized by Father John Belmonte, SJ, Superintendent of Catholic Education, and Jennifer Falestiny, Diocesan Curriculum Specialist.

VEN briefs deacon

Deacon Dominic Cerrato speaks to Diocesan Deacons and their wives during a retreat Jan. 19, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice.
Ven St. Francis briefs

Third graders at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School began a robotics unit Jan. 18, 2023, in technology class and are learning to focus on the Gift of Christ, affability, with their partner. Working together, the students built a robotic snail and used block coding to create the snail’s communication through signal lights.

