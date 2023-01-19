Middle school students at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral were able to hone their robotic coding skills Jan. 17, 2023, as they coded Lego Spike Prime Robots. These robots made from Lego pieces can follow paths on an established course, and be coded to perform various tasks. These skills are being learned as part of a larger Diocesan-wide robotics STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, math) curriculum which helps students learn the skills needed to excel in a high-tech modern society.
Cougar Experience held for visiting students
On Jan. 11, 2023, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota hosted 130 8th graders from their partner schools for The Cougar Experience. It was a great day of games, lunch, athletics and learning more about Cardinal Mooney’s arts and academics. The partner schools are St. Martha Catholic School, Incarnation Catholic School, and St. Mary Academy, all in Sarasota, as well as Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice and St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton.
Basketball player reaches milestone
Sophia McCartney, a St. John Neumann Catholic High School basketball player, reached the 1,000-point milestone during a game Jan. 14, 2023. After the home game in Sarasota, the star player was honored and recognized for this remarkable achievement, something that is rare in high school basketball.
Learning the Sacraments
Fourth graders at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers are learning about the seven Sacraments, and the role water plays in the sacraments. The students renewed their baptismal promises Jan. 11, 2023, while working on a craft project related to the Sacraments.
Jr. Thespians take stage in state competition
The Jr. Thespians Troupe from St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton received four Superior Awards and four Excellent Awards at the Jan. 12-14, 2023, Florida State Junior Thespian Festival – Thespian Jam, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Some 6,000 participated in the festival. The students put in many hours of practice and hard work.
