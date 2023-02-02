Ball supports education

The gymnasium of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples had an extreme makeover and served as the site of the annual Celtic Ball benefitting the school. The Ball, with a theme of “Palm Beach Chic Celebration,” took place Jan. 29, 2023, with Bishop Frank J. Dewane serving as the guest of honor. Its purpose was also to celebrate the next generation of Catholic leaders who are the beneficiaries of the faith-based education at St. John Neumann Catholic High School.

Venice women's guild

The Women’s Guild of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park hosted a massive rummage sale Jan. 27-28, 2023, in Grogan Hall.
Venice artwork brief

St. Martha Catholic School art teacher Mary Jo Salamone is seen with third-grader Caleb Shouse and second-grader Hannah Lomangino. The students' artwork was recognized in a 2023 Sarasota County environmental calendar.

