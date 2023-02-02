St. Martha Catholic School art teacher Mary Jo Salamone is seen with third-grader Caleb Shouse and second-grader Hannah Lomangino. The students' artwork was recognized in a 2023 Sarasota County environmental calendar.
The gymnasium of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples had an extreme makeover and served as the site of the annual Celtic Ball benefitting the school. The Ball, with a theme of “Palm Beach Chic Celebration,” took place Jan. 29, 2023, with Bishop Frank J. Dewane serving as the guest of honor. Its purpose was also to celebrate the next generation of Catholic leaders who are the beneficiaries of the faith-based education at St. John Neumann Catholic High School.
Youth wash cars in Fort Myers
Throughout the year, the youth at St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers host a series of fun events to raise money so they can participate in a variety of activities. On Jan. 29, 2023, the teens hosted a car wash, washing cars while parishioners were either at Mass, or getting doughnuts and coffee in the Parish Hall after Mass. The money raised will be used for participation in the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress Youth Rally, as well as a variety of trips, each of which help the youth learn to grow closer to the Lord.
Rummage sale offered wide selection of goods
The Women’s Guild at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park hosted a rummage sale in the Grogan Center Jan. 27-28, 2023. There were dozens of tables filled with items such as clothing, cookware, artwork and more. The money raised supports the guild outreach.
Students recognized for artistic talent
St. Martha Catholic School students Caleb Shouse, grade four, and Hannah Lomangino, grade three, had their artwork selected for the 2023 Sarasota County Government NEST (Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Team) Calendar. Caleb’s artwork is featured on the November page and Hannah’s is on the December page. All winners were honored during an awards ceremony Jan. 31, 2023, in Sarasota. Their art teacher, Mary Jo Salomone, was also present for the awards presentation.
Fort Myers teams ready for districts
The Bishop Verot Catholic High School boys soccer team locked up the No. 1 seed in the 3A district 8 tournament for the fourth year in a row. The Verot girls basketball team also dominated this season under new head coach, Alissa Schenk, and enter the 3A district 12 tournament also as the No. 1 seed. Well done, Vikings!
