Candie Barrameda, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School class of 2016, received an early Valentine’s Day present with a gift of a new kidney. In mid-2022, Barrameda was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure, but had no other health issues, which made her eligible for a transplant. At the time, Mooney posted a plea for donors on social media. Kathryn Kochevar, a Sarasota resident and Pine View High School graduate, heard about Barrameda’s plight and discovered she was a match. The transplant took place at Tampa General Hospital in early February and was a success. Kochevar was released within a day, and Barrameda, who had been having four-hour dialysis treatments three days a week, went home less than a week later.
Eucharistic Congress is focus of radio show
The Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress and Youth Rally March 24 and 25, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center and Luminary Hotel, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers, was the focus for Bishop Frank J. Dewane on his monthly radio program on Relevant Radio. “Witnessing Faith with Bishop Dewane” can be heard at 8:30 a.m. on last Fridays (Feb. 24), on 106.7 FM and 1410 AM in Fort Myers and 93.3 FM and 1660 AM in Naples. The program is also available at https://dioceseofvenice.org/our-bishop/relevant-radio-podcasts. The February guests included Teresa Tomeo, a featured speaker for the Congress, and Father Timothy Anastos, keynote for the youth rally. To learn more about the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress and Youth Rally, visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/eucharistic-congress/.
Maren Pfleger, a student at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, has been named one of approximately 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools, and is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected based on test scores, academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, character, and involvement in community and school activities. A panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.