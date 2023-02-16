Diocesan Seminarian Carlos Andres Galeso

Diocesan Seminarian Carlos Andres Galeso receives the Book of Gospels from Bishop John Noonan of Orlando. Galeso was instituted to the Ministry of Acolyte Feb. 8, 2023, at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts.

Seminarian instituted to Ministry of Acolyte

Diocese of Venice Seminarian Carlos Andres Galeso was instituted to the Ministry of Acolyte Feb. 8, 2023, at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts. Bishop John Noonan of Orlando presided over the institution of 10 men. The Mass of institution plays a significant role in the formation of these men as they journey towards ordination to the priesthood. An acolyte’s primary role is to assist the deacon and priest during Mass. They may also serve as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, bring Eucharist to the sick, and assist the priest and deacon during other liturgical celebrations and devotions. Pray for seminarian Galeso and all discerning a vocation to the priesthood as they continue their formation to become priests who will serve God and His people. 

Ernest C. Skinner, 86, 86, longtime chair of the finance committee of the Diocese of Venice, passed away in Venice Jan. 16, 2023. He was 86.

Havana Nights

“Havana Nights” was the theme for the St. Andrew Catholic School Gala, Feb. 11, 2023, at Marian Hall of St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers.
K-Kids Club

St. Joseph Catholic School K-Kids Club members show off their Valentine’s Day creations they made Feb. 8, 2023, for delivery to a neighboring assisted living facility in Bradenton.
Redemptorist visit to Sarasota

The St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy principals, along with Father John Belmonte, SJ, second from left, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Education, are seen with three Redemptorist priests during a visit Feb. 10, 2023, in Sarasota.
PAWS for Pals

This puppy was one of three dogs from the Golden PAWS Assistance Crisis Team that made a Feb. 10, 2023, visit to St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples.

