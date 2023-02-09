Retired Sarasota priest dies

Pallottine Father R. Patrick Wilson died Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 76. He served as parochial vicar of St. Martha Parish in Sarasota for 17 years.

Pallottine Father R. Patrick Wilson, Society of Catholic Apostolate, who served in the Diocese of Venice for 17 years, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, in Sarasota. He was 76. 

Lector

Diocese of Venice Seminarian William Patrick Long is instituted to the Ministry of Lector by Bishop William D. Byrne, of the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts, Feb. 1, 2023, at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts.
St. Agnes festival

St. Agnes Parish hosted its 11th annual International Festival Feb. 5, 2023, in Naples. There were more than 20 countries represented, many of which had booths offer traditional cuisine, such as this one from Honduras.
Ave Maria Mass

In support of “The Holiness of God and the Mystery of the Eucharist” conference taking place at Ave Maria University, Bishop Frank J. Dewane serves as main celebrant for a Mass at Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria Feb. 3, 2023.
Traveling ministers

The annual Mass for circus and traveling show workers was celebrated Feb. 5, 2023, at St. Martha Parish in Sarasota. Bishop Frank J. Dewane was the principal celebrant. The Mass corresponds with a conference held for pastoral workers who ensure the sacraments of traveling show people.
Charities Ball

The 2023 Catholic Charities Ball was held Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. The elegant evening benefitted the programs of Catholic Charities in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Knights and Dames of Malta

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with the Knights and Dames of the Order of Malta following Mass celebrated as part of an annual retreat held Feb. 3, 2023, at St. William Parish in Naples.
St. Blaise

On the Memorial of St. Blaise, Bishop Frank J. Dewane, front right, and Father David Vidal bless the throats of the faithful following a Mass Feb. 3, 2023, at Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria.

