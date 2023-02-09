Retired Sarasota priest dies
Pallottine Father R. Patrick Wilson died Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 76. He served as parochial vicar of St. Martha Parish in Sarasota for 17 years.
Father Wilson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and graduated from Pittsburg State University in Kansas. Upon graduation in 1973, he joined the Brothers of Christian Service. As a religious brother, he served adult men with special needs in Ohio, and earned advanced degrees from the University of Cincinnati.
He relocated to Sarasota in 1992, where he served as Director of Religious Education at St. Martha Parish and later sought to join the Pallottine religious order. He was ordained to the priesthood on Nov. 27, 2005, into the Society of the Catholic Apostolate in …loved traveling, tap dancing and musical theater and was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
A Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Martha, with Bishop Frank J. Dewane as the main celebrant. Please pray for the family of Father Wilson and the repose of his soul.
Migrant Care Grants application period open
Grant requests for funding of projects in 2023 are available from the Foundation for the Care of the Migrant Poor and need to be submitted no later than Friday, March 31, 2023.
To be considered by the board of directors for a grant, the project must clearly be seen as a service to the migrant poor or new immigrants.
Preference will be given to those projects under Catholic auspices. Applications can be submitted by visiting https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/organizations/foundation-for-the-care-of-the-migrant-poor/.
Seminarian instituted as lector
William Patrick Long, seen above, a Diocese of Venice Seminarian studying at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts, was among 11 men instituted to the Ministry of Lector Feb. 1, 2023.
Bishop William D. Byrne of Springfield, Massachusetts, presided at the Mass. Those who are in formation to be ordained as Catholic priests must serve in the Ministry of Lector to prepare them for their future role as proclaimers of the Word of God through their work in the community and through the celebration of Mass and other liturgical rites.
The principal duties of the lector at a Sunday Mass are to proclaim the first and/or second readings. In the absence of a deacon, the lector may carry the Gospel Book to the altar in the entrance procession and proclaim the petitions for the universal prayer. The lector may also lead the responsorial psalm in the absence of a cantor. Pray for seminarian Long as well as for all seminarians as they further prepare to become priests and serve the faithful.
Clergy appointments
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following appointments:
Effective Feb. 6, 2023:
Father John Nghia Hoang, from Administrator to Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Sarasota.
Father Robert M. Murphy, from Administrator to Pastor of St. Raphael Parish, Englewood.
Father Paul Nguyen, from Administrator to Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Sarasota.
Father Sebastian Szczawinski, from Administrator to Pastor of Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Lakewood Ranch.
Father Michal Szyszka, from Administrator to Pastor of St. Raphael Parish, Lehigh Acres.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023:
Father Luis Albarracin, from Parochial Vicar of St. Leo the Great, Bonita Springs, to retirement.
Parish hosts international food festival
To celebrate the varied backgrounds of the faithful at St. Agnes Parish in Naples, the 11th Annual International Festival made a tasty return on Feb. 5, 2023, after a hiatus of several years. Unique cuisines of more than 20 countries were represented. In addition to food and drink, there was entertainment that included music and dance from several countries.
Eucharist Conference held at Ave Maria University
The Aquinas Center and the St. Paul Center hosted “The Holiness of God and the Mystery of the Eucharist” Conference from Feb. 2-4, 2023, at Ave Maria University. Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass Feb. 3, in the Ave Maria Parish Church, and praised organizers and attendees for taking time to focus on the Eucharist during the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year revival of devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist created by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. As part of the effort, the Diocese of Venice is hosting a Eucharistic Congress March 25, 2023, in Fort Myers. This daylong event will include nationally renowned speakers, breakouts for men and women, sessions in English and Spanish. There will be a Eucharistic Procession and the day will conclude with Mass. Registration is requested at https://dioceseofvenice.org/eucharistic-congress/.
Annual Mass held for circus and traveling show workers
Each year U.S. circus and traveling show workers gather for three days to thank God for their continued blessings. This retreat was Feb. 3 to 5, 2023, at St. Martha Parish in downtown Sarasota, which is designated the “National Circus Parish.” The pastoral workers, who ensure that the Sacraments are available and maintained for traveling show people, function under the direction of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Secretariat of Cultural Diversity’s Subcommittee on the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees and Travelers (PCMRT), of with Bishop Frank J. Dewane serves as Episcopal Liaison. Bishop Dewane celebrated the closing Mass Feb. 5, and was assisted by several of the priests who serve the circus and traveling show workers.
2023 Sarasota Charity Ball
The Catholic Charities Ball “Creating Hope” took place Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ritz Carlton Sarasota. The event benefitted the programs of Catholic Charities in Sarasota and Manatee counties including the continuing recovery from Hurricane Ian, as well as support for Our Mother’s House, Bethesda House, and the St. Martha Early Learning Center. The ball chairperson was Bridget Spiess, and Bishop Frank J. Dewane was the guest of honor. A success story was shared about a family that overcame many heartbreaks and setbacks only to be aided by the staff and volunteers of Catholic Charities in finding housing that provided a room for each of their children. The elegant evening included a wine pull, silent auction, live auction, and live music. To support programs of Catholic Charities, visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org.
Regional Order of Malta retreat held in Naples
Regional members of the Knights and Dames of the Order of Malta took part in a retreat that began with Mass celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane Feb. 3, 2023, at St. William Parish in Naples. Also known as the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, it is a lay religious order of the Roman Catholic Church that seeks to glorify God by promoting the sanctification of each member through witness to the Catholic Faith and service to the sick and the poor. Bishop Dewane lauded the Knights and Dames for their continued charity and service to the Universal Church.
Blessing of the throats
On the Memorial of St. Blaise, bishop and martyr, Feb. 3, 2023, Bishop Frank J. Dewane joined other priests as he blessed throats of parishioners following a Mass at Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria, seen here, and then later at St. William Parish in Naples. St. Blaise, who was martyred in 316, saved the life of a boy who had a fishbone stuck in his throat by ordering the child to cough it up.
