Bishop Verot Catholic High School football players get a big send-off Dec. 1, 2022 in Fort Myers, prior to the state semifinal game Dec. 2 in Tallahassee.

Verot football shines amidst adversity

The Bishop Verot Catholic High School Viking football team fell in the FHSAA 2S final four Dec. 2, 2022, ending the season for a team seeking the school’s first state title in its 60-year history. The team dominated most games, bring much needed smiles to the faces of the community devastated and overwhelmed by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Undefeated Florida State University High Seminoles defeated Verot 38-28 in Tallahassee. 

St. Martha Catholic School and St. Martha Parish in Sarasota youths show off some of the items they created as part of a service project Dec. 4, 2022.
Members of the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School symphonic orchestra spread the joy of Christmas by performing for shoppers at University Town Center in Sarasota Dec. 5, 2022.

