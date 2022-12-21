Televised Christmas Mass for the Homebound

The televised Christmas Day Mass for the Homebound, with Celebrant Bishop Frank J. Dewane, will air for a full hour Christmas Day. For viewers in the northern portions of the Diocese (DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties), the Mass will air at 9 a.m. on the CW Network. In the southern portions of the Diocese (Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties), the Mass will air at 10 a.m. on WFTX-TV (FOX-4). Check your cable provider for channel listings. The Mass will also be available at www.dioceseofvenice.org/tvmass. For more information email ardy@dioceseofvenice.org.

Father Arthur Espelage, OFM

Father Arthur Espelage, OFM

Father Arthur Espelage, OFM (Franciscan), former Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Venice, died Dec. 9, 2022, in Collumbus Ohio at the age of 78.

Rhodora J. Donahue

Rhodora J. Donahue

Rhodora J. Donahue, benefactor of Catholic education, died, Dec. 12, 2022, in Naples at the age of 97.

Mary Alice Wasmer

Mary Alice Wasmer

Mary Alice Wasmer, supporter of Catholic education and St. Ann Parish, died Dec. 12, 2022, in Naples at the age of 98.

VEN Briefs SVdP

Representatives of the St. Vincent de Paul Charlotte District Council are seen with Florida State District 75 Rep. Michael Grant after receiving a check Dec. 12, 2022, in Port Charlotte, to help with Hurricane Ian relief.
Ven Briefs Xavier

Students at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers work on a building project using food Dec. 19, 2022.
VEN Briefs science fair

These St. Andrew Catholic School middle school students in Cape Coral invented “The Ultimate Mosquito Trap,” one of many entries for the annual Science and Inventors Fair with judging taking place Dec. 16, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.