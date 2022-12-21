These St. Andrew Catholic School middle school students in Cape Coral invented “The Ultimate Mosquito Trap,” one of many entries for the annual Science and Inventors Fair with judging taking place Dec. 16, 2022.
Representatives of the St. Vincent de Paul Charlotte District Council are seen with Florida State District 75 Rep. Michael Grant after receiving a check Dec. 12, 2022, in Port Charlotte, to help with Hurricane Ian relief.
The televised Christmas Day Mass for the Homebound, with Celebrant Bishop Frank J. Dewane, will air for a full hour Christmas Day. For viewers in the northern portions of the Diocese (DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties), the Mass will air at 9 a.m. on the CW Network. In the southern portions of the Diocese (Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties), the Mass will air at 10 a.m. on WFTX-TV (FOX-4). Check your cable provider for channel listings. The Mass will also be available at www.dioceseofvenice.org/tvmass. For more information email ardy@dioceseofvenice.org.
Father Arthur J. Espelage, OFM, former Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Venice, died Dec. 9, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio, at the age of 78. Born in Cincinnati, Father Espelage attended St. Francis Seminary in Cincinnati before entering the Franciscan novitiate Aug. 15, 1962, and then entered Duns Scotus College in Southfield, Michigan, where he made his solemn vows Aug. 16, 1966. He was ordained to the priesthood June 12, 1971, at St. Leonard College in Centerville. He later earned a Juris Canonici Baccalaureus and juris doctorate in canon law from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. As a priest, Father Espelage served in New Mexico, Ohio and the Diocese of Palm Beach. In 2008, Father Espelage was named Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Venice, a position he held until 2014. He then served at St. Meinrad School of Theology before taking a position as Adjutant Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Tucson, Arizona. A Mass of Christian Burial Friars is at the St. Anthony Friary and Shrine in Cincinnati 11 a.m., Jan. 16, 2023.
Rhodora J. Donahue, a strong supporter of Catholic education, died Dec. 12, 2022, in Naples at the age of 97. The matriarch of a large family (13 children, 84 grandchildren and 168 great-grandchildren), was married to the late John F. Donahue. Rhodora lived in the Pittsburgh area (Ligonier) for many years before settling in Naples in 1986. In Naples, the couple was a strong supporter of St. Ann Catholic School, St. John Neumann Catholic High School, St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School and later the Royal Palm Academy (a school affiliated with the Diocese in Naples), and finally the Rhodora J. Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School in Ave Maria was established and named in her honor. A Mass of Christian Burial took place Dec. 21, 2022, at St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh.
Mary Alice (Manning) Wasmer, co-founder of the St. Ann School Foundation Fashion Show, died Dec. 12, 2022, in Naples at the age of 98. Born and raised in Ohio, she married John “Jack” C. Wasmer, Jr., and they had seven children. Wasmer was active in the arts in the Cleveland area and transferred that passion to Florida, moving to Naples permanently in 1986. A patron of the arts, a gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero is dedicated to the family. Mary was dedicated to the support of children and Catholic education, championing events for inner city schools in Cleveland. In Naples, she continued her work with St. Ann Parish and the St. Ann School Foundation for several decades. Wasmer co-founded the Foundation fundraising fashion shows and was an honorary chair of the Foundation galas. A Mass of Christian Burial took place Dec. 17, 2022, at St. Ann Parish.
Catholic Charities Christmas Appeal continues
The 21st Annual Catholic Charities Christmas Appeal is continuing through January 2023. The appeal annually supports more than 100,000 individuals and families in ways both large and small through more than 35 programs in locations throughout the 10-county Diocese.
To support the Christmas Appeal, visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org or mail a contribution to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
Charlotte County Society of St. Vincent de Paul receives special donation
The St. Vincent de Paul Charlotte District Council recently received a donation of $12,000 from Florida State District 75 Rep. Michael Grant, which includes Charlotte County. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides services for those who are struggling with poverty, homelessness and hunger, and has been actively involved in the community and has met the increased demands since Hurricane Ian.
“The volunteer work of St. Vincent is critical to the health and welfare of our community,” Grant said. “I am honored to assist them in their endeavors to help those in need as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.”
“Being residents of Charlotte County ourselves, we at SVdP know what it’s like to have your life turned upside down by a disaster,” said Joe-Ann Pierre, Charlotte District Council President. “We are so grateful for this donation to help those affected by these hurricanes.”
Fifth- and second-graders at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers collaborated Dec. 19, 2022, to complete a “Chopped” style challenge. Each team was given a kit with many different types of food and supplies to build a stable and unique 3D shape. The students had a fun and messy time working together on this STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, art, math) project. Teachers and administrators offered feedback on the projects and chose the most creative.
Science, inventors recognized in Cape Coral
Middle school students at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral participated in the annual Science and Inventors Fair, with judging Dec. 16, 2022. Projects included “Is organic better than non-organic?” “Can plants grow with other liquids?” “How strong are dogs’ senses?” “Do horses sense weather changes?” “Are hamster balls humane?” “Which light is better for plant growth?” Or coming up with creations such as “Solar “S’Mores,” “The ultimate mosquito trap,” “The chipgrabber,” “Putting the grip back in grip tape,” “Toddler safety stool,” “Fishing rod holster 2.0,” and more. The fair helps students learn about the world and invent something to make the world a better place. That is what balanced STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, art, math) education is all about.
