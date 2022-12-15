St. Martha students clean up
On Dec. 6, 2022, students and parents at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota volunteered to help clean-up a section of McIntosh Road, from Fruitville Road to Bahia Vista, as part of the Keep Sarasota County Beautiful program.
2022 Christmas Mass times for the Diocese of Venice
The 2022 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass times for Parishes throughout the Diocese of Venice can be found at www.dioceseofvenice.org/news. The listings are in alphabetical order by the city the Parish is located. The complete listing will appear in the Dec. 23, 2022, e-edition of The Florida Catholic. For details on youth choirs or musical accompaniment, please contact the Parish via the phone number or website listed for further information.
As a reminder, the televised Christmas Day Mass for the Homebound with Celebrant Bishop Frank J. Dewane will air for a full hour on Christmas Day. For viewers in the northern portions of the Diocese (DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties), the Mass will air at 9 a.m. on the CW Network. In the southern portions of the Diocese (Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties), the Mass will air at 10 a.m. on WFTX-TV (FOX-4). Check your cable provider for channel listings.
The Mass will also be available at www.dioceseofvenice.org/tvmass. Leaflet missals are available upon request by calling Gail Ardy at 941-486-4714 or by writing: TV Mass, Diocese of Venice, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285. For more information email ardy@dioceseofvenice.org.
Earthquake testing in Sebring
St. Catherine Catholic School seventh graders in Sebring have been learning about tectonic plate movement and earthquakes. Students worked in groups Dec. 13, 2022, to create a structure that would withstand an earthquake for 10, 20 and 30 seconds. They did an amazing job demonstrating their knowledge.
Neumann hosts Fla. Salesian students
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School YACHT Club welcomed representatives from the Salesian high schools in Florida (Immaculata-LaSalle High School in Miami and Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School in Tampa) to the Naples campus Dec. 10, 2022, for the annual Salesian DEC (Day Everyone Connects) retreat.
The theme was Home for the Holidays. The YACHT Club (Youth And Christ Helping Together) is an instrumental component of the Neumann Campus Ministry Program. The mission of the club is to invite all students to the fullness of Christ’s love through service to others. Students plan and implement retreats, prayer services, liturgies, and more.
Catholic Charities Christmas Appeal continues
The 21st annual Catholic Charities Christmas Appeal is continuing through January 2023. A donation to the appeal strengthens Catholic Charities ability to provide much-needed support for those recovering from Hurricane Ian, or who need any type of assistance in the region. This outreach is accomplished through more than 35 programs in locations throughout the 10-county Diocese.
These programs annually support more than 100,000 individuals and families in ways both large and small. To support the Christmas Appeal, please visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org or mail a contribution to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
Learning about the Holy Eucharist
St. Joseph Catholic School junior catechists shared their faith Dec. 9, 2022, as they taught younger classmates about the Eucharist in Bradenton. The junior catechists were promoting a Diocesan-wide devotional project “The Most Holy Eucharist: The Riches of His Glorious Inheritance.”
The theme corresponds with the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival, led by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, as well as a promotion ahead of the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress and Youth Rally March 24-25, 2023. The 15-week project is intended to bring to our students a deeper awareness and more ardent love of our Lord’s Real Presence in the Holy Eucharist.
