VEN Briefs 4 clean up martha

Parents and students from St. Martha Catholic School participate in a “Keep Sarasota Beautiful” project by cleaning the road in front of the school Dec. 6, 2022.

St. Martha students clean up

On Dec. 6, 2022, students and parents at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota volunteered to help clean-up a section of McIntosh Road, from Fruitville Road to Bahia Vista, as part of the Keep Sarasota County Beautiful program.

Ven Briefs Catherine

Seventh graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring work Dec. 13, 2022, to build a structure that can withstand an earthquake.
VEN Brief 3 SJN

A Salesian Sister of St. John Bosco addresses a gathering of Salesian students from across Florida during a retreat at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples Dec. 10, 2022.
E-ccDOVlogo.jpg
VEN briefs jr. catechists

In Bradent, St. Joseph Catholic School junior catechists share their faith Dec. 9, 2022, as they teach younger classmates about the Eucharist.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.