Grand Knight David Kiszak, center, and Robert Berger, right, treasurer, both of Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Victory County 3358, present a check for $5,000 to Connie Taft, school development director at St. Mary Academy, July 27, 2023.
COURTESY
Father Juan Lorenzo holds up a monstrance with the Eucharist during a procession July 21, 2023, as part of a summer camp for boys at St. Michael Parish in Wauchula.
COURTESY
Young ladies at St. Michael Parish in Wauchula take part in a group photo with religious women of the Servants of the Lord and the Virgin of Matará, during a summer camp the week of July 7-11, 2023.
Rafael Fernandez has been appointed as the new athletic director at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota. Fernandez is a 1991 graduate of Mooney having played baseball at the school. He comes to Mooney from the same post at Lake Howell High School in Winter Park. Previously he was dean of students at South Seminole Academy in Casselberry, and Lancaster Elementary School in Orlando. He has a degree from the University of Central Florida and is fluent in Spanish. Much of his family still lives in the Sarasota area as he returns to his roots to take on a program that has seen great success in recent years.
Scam Alert
There have been recent incidents where parishioners have been contacted supposedly by their pastor and/or parish staff to send gift cards, cash or money orders via email or text. These requests are a scam and under no circumstances should you reply to these emails or comply with these requests. Nor should you divulge any personal information to anyone that is not a trusted source. If you are contacted with a request for money via email or text, and the message appears as though it is from a Diocesan priest or employee, do not reply. Instead, make direct contact with the person by calling the Parish and asking to speak with the priest or employee.
Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal
Every day, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., serves in the 10 counties that constitute the Diocese of Venice the most vulnerable population by feeding, housing, empowering, and helping all in need. This summer, you can be the one that makes a difference. Your acts of kindness have the power to transform lives and leave a positive impact in our community. The Catholic Charities Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal is asking for your support. The giving is easy! Your gift will make a positive impact on our less fortunate brothers and sisters! Please visit https://catholiccharitiesdov.org/ or mail a check to Catholic Charities, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
Retreats returning to OLPH
Beginning this fall, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, 3989 S. Moon Drive, Venice, will be offering a variety of retreats. There is available a single-day youth retreat for grades six to 12. The following group retreats are open for registration: Matt Talbot Men’s Retreat Oct. 15-17, 2023, and the Can You See Me? Retreat Oct. 27-29. Interested in a three-, five- or seven-night private, directed retreat schedule? Fall dates are available. To learn more or to register for a group or private retreat, visit https://www.olph-retreat.org/, or call 941-486-0233.
Surviving Divorce
If you or someone you know is navigating the challenges of a separation or divorce, consider participating in the Surviving Divorce Program developed by Rose Sweet, a well-known Catholic author, and speaker. The 12-week program begins at 6:30 p.m., Aug.17, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Ave., Naples. Contact Michael Dana at mgdana@gmail.com or 301-332-9055 to register.
Day of Reflection for Sacramental Marriage
The Office of Marriage and Family Life will be hosting a Day of Reflection for couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage in the Catholic Church. A specially prepared team will share their experiences and information enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of marriage. This event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 9, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Avenue, Naples. The cost of $50/couple covers all retreat materials and lunch. Pre-registration is required at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/marriage-preparation-seminar-2023. For information contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-484-9543 ext. 4748.
