Vocational retreat in Arcadia Aug. 26

St. Paul Parish in Arcadia is hosting a one-day vocational retreat, “Encounter with Christ” from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 26, 2023, for males and females ages 15 to 30. The cost for the day is $20 and includes meals and materials. Pre-registration is available by emailing retreatreg20@gmail.com. Contact the Parish office at 863-494-2611.

Silver Rose Sebring

A special prayer service was held Aug. 8, 2023, at St. Catherine Parish in Sebring, when members of the Knights of Columbus brought the traveling Silver Rose to the parish.
Rosary makers of Ave Maria

The rosary makers of Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria held a luncheon Aug. 5, 2023, to honor the Blessed Mother.
Holy hour St. John Vianney

Youth from St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Cape Coral offered a holy hour and Divine Mercy chaplet for priests in honor of St. John Vianney, patron of the priesthood, on his feast day, Aug. 4.

