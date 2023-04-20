Six Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School weightlifters competed in the 1A Florida High School boys weightlifting state championship April 13, 2023, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
J.R. Rosenberg took third place in the 199 pounds division, with a combined weight lifted of 610 pounds. Other Mooney competitors were Matt Thomas, Javier Pastor, Drew Mellon, Ian Parker, Matty Maloni and Joe Carlo.
Also competing from the Diocese of Venice, were Bishop Verot Catholic High School weightlifters Justin Davis and Wyatt Whalen from Fort Myers.
Final retreat for high school seniors held in Naples
Soon-to-be graduating seniors from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples attended their last retreat April 17, 2023, at St. Ann Parish. The theme for the retreat was Joshua 1:9 — “Stay strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” The seniors listened to witness talks and read letters from their freshman selves before hitting the beach for some fun.
Memorial service held for Knights in Fort Myers
The Knights of Columbus at St. Columbkille Parish in Fort Myers organized a memorial service in honor of deceased members April 16, 2023. The service, led by Father Lorenzo Gonzalez, Pastor of St. Columbkille, was held in the memorial prayer garden which was built in part thanks to the efforts of the Knights.
Mass for Victims of Child Abuse April 25
April is Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month, and in conjunction with the Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Diocese of Venice will hold a Mass for Victims of Child Abuse for the 16th consecutive year with Bishop Frank J. Dewane as the Celebrant. The Mass will take place at 8 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. All are invited to attend as we come together to pray for the victims of abuse.
Father-daughter dance a success in Bradenton
The St. Joseph Catholic School Parent Teacher Organization organized “The Emerald City Father-Daughter Dance” in Bradenton April 15, 2023. The fathers and daughters had lots of fun.
10 Parishes hosting Novena of Masses for Life
Throughout the Diocese of Venice, there are 10 Parishes hosting the annual Novena of Masses for Life, which are celebrated annually from the Solemnity of the Annunciation (usually on March 25 unless it falls during Holy Week) and monthly on or around the 25th until November, with the option of additional Masses on Christmas. The novena presents a special opportunity to meditate on the progressive development of Our Lord in His mother’s womb. The hope is that this meditation will help people to reflect on the sanctity of all human life, from fertilization/conception to birth and throughout life until natural death, regardless of age or condition. Parishes participating in the monthly Novena of Masses for Life until Christmas are: Epiphany Cathedral, Venice; Incarnation, Sarasota; St. Patrick, Sarasota; Our Lady of Lourdes, Venice; San Pedro, North Port; St. Maximilian Kolbe, Port Charlotte; St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Myers; St. Cecilia, Fort Myers; St. Andrew, Cape Coral and St. Catherine, Sebring. For a schedule of Masses, contact the Parish or Jeanne Berdeaux at Berdeaux@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-374-1068.
Bishop Verot Catholic High School student Ava Lewis took third place at the Florida HOSA (Future Health Professionals) State Leadership Confer…
Verot student earns award at state conference
Bishop Verot Catholic High School student Ava Lewis competed the weekend of April 14-16, 2023, in the Florida HOSA (Future Health Professionals) State Leadership Conference in Orlando.
The conference helps to educate young minds who are looking to enter the global health community. Ava placed third for Prepared Speaking, and qualified for the International Leadership Conference in Dallas this June. Great job Ava, and good luck in Dallas.
Cindy Brewer, a teacher a St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples, was chosen as Educator of the Year by the Naples Council on World A…
Teacher recognized in Naples
The Naples Council on World Affairs has chosen Cindy Brewer, a teacher at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples as 2023 Educator of the Year! Brewer’s students won first place award this year at the National High School Model UN competition in New York, as well as winning a vocal recognition award at Gator Model UN.
Last year the Neumann team took two third place awards at the national competition. She arranged multiple Zoom conversations for her students with students in Ukraine through the Move Ukraine effort supported by NCWA; her students also prepared podcasts to share with Ukrainian students. One of her students was selected for a NCWA summer scholarship to Oxford University in England, and she has brought her students to NCWA lectures and other events. She was granted NCWA’s award at an event Friday evening. Her background singing in an a cappella group that traveled to North Korea, the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia and other locations during the 1980s led to personal experiences that laid the foundation for her interest in world affairs.
