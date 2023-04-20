Cardinal Mooney weightlifting team

The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School weightlifting team from Sarasota competed April 14-15, 2023, in the 1A state championships at RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Six Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School weightlifters competed in the 1A Florida High School boys weightlifting state championship April 13, 2023, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. 

Neumann senior retreat

Seniors at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples took part in their final retreat April 17, 2023, at St. Ann Parish.
Memorial service K of C at St. Columbkille Parish

Father Lorenzo Gonzalez leads a memorial service for past members of the Knights of Columbus at St. Columbkille Parish in Fort Myers April 16, 2023.
Father-daughter dance

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton hosted “The Emerald City Father-Daughter Dance” April 15, 2023.
Ave Lewis at Florida HOSA

Bishop Verot Catholic High School student Ava Lewis took third place at the Florida HOSA (Future Health Professionals) State Leadership Confer…

