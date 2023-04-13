Do the right thing

Grace London, a student at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples, was awarded a “Do the Right Thing Award” April 5, 2023, by the Naples Police Department for helping to clean a St. Ann teacher’s home following Hurricane Ian.

Student earns ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

Grace London, a student at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples, was awarded a “Do the Right Thing Award” April 5, 2023, by the Naples Police Department. Grace was recognized for selflessly helping to clean a St. Ann teacher’s home following Hurricane Ian Sept. 28, 2022. Great job Grace!

Incarnation Catholic School cheer team

The Incarnation Catholic School cheer team from Sarasota perform April 8, 2023, during the Small Gym Nationals presented by Royal Event, at the Bradenton area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.