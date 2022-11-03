Bishop approves selection of permanent diaconate class of 2028

Bishop Frank J. Dewane has approved the call for applicants to the permanent diaconate, Class of 2028.  There are currently 10 men studying in the five-year program. The new class will begin in September 2023.

Ven Briefs Seminarian

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with Diocesan Seminarian Carlos Galeso Oct. 26, 2022, following Mass for Admission to Candidacy of 14 seminarians Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, in Weston, Massachusetts.
VEN Briefs St. Paul

St. Paul Parish in Arcadia celebrated World Mission Sunday Oct. 23, 2022, with a procession of children wearing traditional clothing representing the different regions of the world.
VEN Briefs Incarnation science fair

These Incarnation Catholic School middle schoolers took part in a science fair Oct. 28, 2022, in Sarasota.

