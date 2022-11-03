Bishop approves selection of permanent diaconate class of 2028
Bishop Frank J. Dewane has approved the call for applicants to the permanent diaconate, Class of 2028. There are currently 10 men studying in the five-year program. The new class will begin in September 2023.
Inquirers must be Catholics in good standing and fully initiated into the faith for at least five years. If married, there must be evidence of a stable marriage for at least five years and the wife of an applicant must be willing to support her husband in this endeavor and to participate in a formation weekend program for at least the first two years. Single men must understand that deacons remain celibate following ordination.
An inquirer must be at least 35 years of age at the time of application and no older than 60 at ordination. The diaconate educational program consists of 12 outsourced courses that are assigned to the inquirer and 12 courses with the Diaconate Program at eight annual formation weekends during the five years. Information on the Permanent Diaconate may be found on the Diocesan website at https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/offices-departments/permanent-diaconate/.
Informational meetings will be held for inquirers and their wives on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, or on Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Martha’s Parish, 200 N. Orange St., Sarasota. The meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon.
Information is also available from the Diaconate Office at the Catholic Center in Venice by calling Deacon Bob Gaitens, Director of Diaconate Student Formation, at 941-350-2634 or email gaitens@dioceseofvenice.org.
Seminarian admitted to candidacy
Bishop Frank J. Dewane presided over the Admission to Candidacy of 14 seminarians at Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, in Weston, Massachusetts, Oct. 26, 2022. Among those admitted to candidacy was Diocese of Venice Seminarian Carlos Galeso. Each of the seminarians have been approved by their respective Bishops and will cont
inue in their studies to become Catholic priests. Each man publicly expressed his intention to complete his preparation for Holy Orders and his resolve to fully invest himself to that calling.
Food pantry needs help ahead of Thanksgiving
The St. Joseph Food Pantry, 2704 33rd Ave. W., Bradenton, is seeking food donations ahead of Thanksgiving. Specifically needed are canned (green beans, corn and sweet potatoes/yams), corn muffin mix, and boxed dressing. Donations can be delivered to to
the Food Pantry Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. until noon. Call 941-756-3732 or email directors@stjoepantry.com if you have any questions or need to make arrangements for drop off.
Yearround, the pantry needs full-sized toiletries, cereal and oatmeal, canned tuna, peanut butter and jelly (in plastic containers only), spaghetti in boxes and canned tomato sauce (no glass), boxed macaroni and cheese, ketchup and mustard (in plastic containers only), salad dressing (in plastic containers only), shelf stable milk or dry milk, and breakfast bars. During the cooler months, there is also a need for clean, gently used or new, blankets or throws. No clothing. The St. Joseph Food Pantry does not accept fresh or frozen food from donors. All such items are shipped from stores with which the pantry has a professional relationship, or from the Feeding Tampa Bay Food Bank. This policy follows USDA food safety guidelines. For more information, visit www.stjoepantry.com.
World Youth Day 2023 Registration extended to Nov. 30
Registration for World Youth Day 2023 to Lisbon, Portugal, and has been extended to Nov. 30, 2022. You are invited to join Bishop Frank J. Dewane for the trip to Lisbon with two nights in Fatima. This 11-day pilgrimage is from July 29 to Aug. 8, 2023.
The theme for World Youth Day 2023 is “Mary arose and went with haste” (Lk 1:39). Travel arrangements are facilitated by Peter’s Way Tours. Space is limited. Visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/offices-departments/evangelization/world-youth-day-2023/ for registration and further information.
Children join in celebrating World Mission Sunday
St. Paul Parish in Arcadia celebrated World Mission Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, with a procession of children wearing traditional clothing representing the different regions of the world. The children then sat on the steps of the altar while World Mission Sunday was explained. World Mission Sunday is celebrated in all the local Churches as the feast of Catholicity and universal solidarity so Christians the world over will recognize their common responsibility with regard to the evangelization of the world.
