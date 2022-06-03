Religious Freedom Week 2022
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is promoting the celebration of Religious Freedom Week beginning Wednesday, June 22, to Wednesday, June 29. Each year the week encompasses the period between the memorial of Sts. Thomas More and John Fisher, through the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul. The theme for this year is “Life and Dignity for All.” As the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization looms, advocates are mindful of debates around our country about abortion. The Church plays a crucial role in both bearing witness to the Gospel of Life and serving all who will be affected by these discussions and their outcomes. Learn how you can pray, reflect, and act to promote religious freedom at www.usccb.org/ReligiousFreedomWeek.
Annual youth conference set for July
The 14th annual Ave Maria University Youth Conference “Fearless” is being held July 8-10. Featured talks are by Father Rick Martignetti, Father Joseph Lugalambi, Father Rich Pagano and Chris Padget. The event includes the talks, Mass, Adoration, praise and worship, fellowship, opportunities for confession and more. The cost is $175, and includes lodging, meals, t-shirt and more. To register, call 239-348-4725, aveconferences@gmail.com or www.aveconferences.com.
Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate June 18
All are invited and encouraged to attend the Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate for the following candidate: Craig Dutka of Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto. The Ordination will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Holy Cross Parish, 506 26th St. W., Palmetto. A reception in the Parish Hall will follow.
Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Rally June 4
Join the national “America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally” for the Traditional Family and Public Prayers in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and to end abortion Saturday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m., at the corner of Daniels Parkway and Daniels Commerce Blvd near Tile Outlet of America and TIAA Bank in Fort Myers. Parking is in an empty lot at Daniels Commerce Boulevard and Commerce Park Boulevard, or John Yarbrough Linear Park off Daniels at Metro Parkway. Arrive 10 minutes early and bring pro-life signs, chairs, water and umbrellas. For information, contact Toni at toni@defendingtheunborn.com.
22nd annual Knights Liberty Ball June 18
The Knights of Columbus Assembly 2542 is hosting the 22nd annual Knights Liberty Ball June 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Light Parish Center, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. Presented by the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, the evening will honor Knights who are veterans. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with Presentation of Colors at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow. Tickets are $35 and include dinner, two drink tickets and dancing. Dress code for Fourth Degree Knights is tuxedo with Social Baldric, all others, smart casual. This gala is open to everyone. For information, contact any of the following: Jim Mendolera at 239-390-0346, Frank Haneline, 239-466-6883, or Ron Bekech at 239-437-4999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.