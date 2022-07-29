Members of the St. John Neumann Catholic High School football team took a break from practice July 23, 2022, to do some community service at nearby St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and Catholic School in Naples.
Young adults gathered for a night of food and fellowship July 21, 2022, at the Mandeville Beer Garden in Sarasota, 428 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota. Below, Father Eric Scanlan, Pastor of Incarnation Parish in Sarasota, speaks to all about the importance of living as a disciple. This young adult group meets at 7 p.m. third Thursdays for fellowship, prayer and fun. For information, contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org.
First Friday Prayer Intention
The Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida Inc. invites you to join them, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, for a prayer session led by Bishop Frank J. Dewane on https://www.facebook.com/ccfdov for all of the prayer intentions that were submitted for the First Friday Prayer Intentions. Everyone is encouraged to submit their prayer intentions in the comment section of the video post on Facebook. The Foundation also posts the video at www.ccfdioceseofvenice.org. To submit a private prayer via email, send it to CCF@dioceseofvenice.org. First Friday Prayer Intentions with Bishop Dewane are a free service brought to you by the Catholic Community Foundation and donations are not expected nor encouraged as part of this program. To learn more about the First Friday Prayer Intentions with Bishop Dewane you can visit our website at https://ccfdioceseofvenice.org/first-friday-prayer-intentions/
Verot bowlers compete in championship
Adam Belof and Gavin Hart, seniors at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, seen at right, spent July 18-22, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, representing Southwest Florida at the Junior Gold Bowling Championships. This is an annual national tournament for the top youth bowlers in the United States. Only the best bowlers in the nation qualify, and these two represented the Fort Myers area and Bishop Verot very well.
“Witnessing Faith with Bishop Dewane”
Join Bishop Frank J. Dewane for his monthly radio program on Relevant Radio on 106.7 FM and 1410 AM in Fort Myers and 93.3 FM and 1660 AM and in Naples. “Witnessing Faith with Bishop Dewane” can be heard at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Outside of the listening area, access to the program is available at https://dioceseofvenice.org/our-bishop/relevant-radio-podcasts.
Football players help nearby Parish
Members of the St. John Neumann Catholic High School football team took a break from practice July 23, 2022, and bonded as a team to do some community service at nearby St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and Catholic School in Naples. The team assembled new desks for the elementary school and refurbished the pews in the church.
