VEN briefs 1

Father Eric Scanlan, pastor of Incarnation Parish in Sarasota, speaks to a gathering of young adults July 21, 2022, at the Mandeville Beer Garden in Sarasota.

 COURTESY

Young adult group meets in Sarasota

Young adults gathered for a night of food and fellowship July 21, 2022, at the Mandeville Beer Garden in Sarasota, 428 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota. Below, Father Eric Scanlan, Pastor of Incarnation Parish in Sarasota, speaks to all about the importance of living as a disciple. This young adult group meets at 7 p.m. third Thursdays for fellowship, prayer and fun. For information, contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org.

VEN briefs 2

Adam Belof and Gavin Hart, seniors at Bishop Verot Catholic High School, spent July 18-22, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to represent Southwest Florida at the Junior Gold Bowling Championships.
VEN briefs 3a

Members of the St. John Neumann Catholic High School football team took a break from practice July 23, 2022, to do some community service at nearby St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and Catholic School in Naples.

