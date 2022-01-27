History and Science lesson
Middle school students in American history at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring completed a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Math) project Jan. 20, 2022, which focused on the history of the Revolutionary War and the chemistry behind the Culper Spy Ring, which used invisible ink.
High school hosts eighth-graders
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School hosted more than 130 eighth-graders from its partner schools, St. Mary Catholic Academy, St. Martha and Incarnation, each in Sarasota, and St. Joseph in Bradenton for a Jan. 19, 2022, retreat displaying student life at Cardinal Mooney. High schoolers led the eighth-graders in prayer, games and team building exercises. Throughout the day, the boys and girls were separated into smaller groups and given the opportunity to ask their hosts questions about the school.
100th DAY
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples celebrated its 100th day of classes Jan. 21, 2022, with a “dress like you are 100 years old” dress-down day for a donation of 100 cents. All proceeds were donated to the Golden Gate Senior Center run by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc.
OREO MOON PHASES
On Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples, students used Oreo cookies to learn about the phases of the moon. This edible prop was easily handled by the students to match the different phases of the moon by splitting apart the two sides of the cookie and removing some of the icing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.